Prepare to Freak When You See These 6 Deals From Sephora
We all know that there is no better feeling than snagging a killer deal and Sephora's weekly sale does not disappoint. The mega beauty retailer is now hosting a weekly promotion every Thursday that features some of its most popular products at discount prices. So, if you're looking for a new highlighter, contour palette, or even an at-home facial kit, right now is the perfect time to shop. From brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills, Stila, and Philosophy, we want it all. Hurry and check out these items before it's too late, because this deal won't last for long.
Contour Kit
$20
Correct & Perfect All-In-One Color Correcting Palette
$23
The Microdelivery Resurfacing Peel
$36
Complexion Perfection Brush Set
$45 $20
Shimmering Skin Perfector® Poured Crème Highlighter
$19
Contour Cream Kit
$20
