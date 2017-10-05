 Skip Nav
No Joke, Sephora Is Offering Crazy Sales on Palettes and Brush Sets — Just This Week

Ever since we heard that Sephora would be rolling out a weekly sale every Thursday, we've had calendar reminders set to make sure we don't miss it. The retailer has yet to disappoint, offering everything from our favorite contour kits to much-needed moisturizers at hefty discounts (we're talking 50 percent off). This week is no different. From an Urban Decay Eyeshadow Palette to robust brush sets, here's everything you can grab — on sale — this week. Don't delay!

Urban Decay
Moondust Palette
$49
from Sephora
See more Urban Decay Beauty Products
Dr. Brandt Skincare
microdermabrasion age defying exfoliator
$79
from Sephora
See more Dr. Brandt Skincare Accessories
Sephora
Smoke Machine Smokey Eye Brush Set
$39
from Sephora
See more Sephora Eyes Brushes & Applicators
Tarte Clay Play Face Shaping Palette
$23
from sephora.com
Buy Now
Fresh
Sugar Lip Treatment Sunscreen SPF 15
$24
from Sephora
See more Fresh Lip Balm/Treatments
Urban Decay Moondust Palette
Dr. Brandt Skincare Microdermabrasion Age Defying Exfoliator
Sephora Smoke Machine Smokey Eye Brush Set
Tarte Clay Play Face Shaping Palette
Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment Sunscreen SPF 15
