 Skip Nav
Rihanna
What ALL 40 Shades of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Foundation Really Look Like
Wedding Beauty
15 Whimsical Hair and Makeup Ideas For the Winter Bride
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Pregnancy Hair Trick Is Actually Genius — and Very Sneaky!
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Sephora's Weekly Wow Sale Includes This 1 Soon-to-Be-Discontinued Product

While Sephora is only offering three products in this latest installment of its wildly popular Weekly Wow Sale, the trio is so good that you won't even think about wanting more.

Now, for seven days only, you can score half off a creamy, long-lasting eyeliner from Lancôme, a matte liquid lipstick from Anastasia Beverly Hills, and a much-beloved (and soon to be discontinued!) eye shadow palette from Urban Decay.

But act fast — along with the fact that the deals only last for a limited time, this sale is also infamous for selling out quickly.

You could honestly do your whole face in a sultry, smoldering look just by purchasing all of these products. Ahead, find a glimpse of this discounted goodness.

Urban Decay Naked Smoky Palette
Lancôme Drama Liqui-Pencil Longwear Eyeliner
Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Beauty SalesBeauty NewsBeauty ShoppingSephoraBeauty ProductsMakeup
Join The Conversation
Beauty News
Wet n Wild Is Releasing 50+ New Products For Halloween — all Under $6
by Sarah Siegel
Mascara Hacks
DIY Beauty
1 Mascara Wand: 4 Brilliant Ways to Use It
by Lauren Levinson
Bratz Doll-Inspired Makeup Trend
Beauty News
by Kelsey Garcia
CoverGirl Peacock Flare Mascara Review
Makeup
by Lauren Levinson
Sephora Weekly Wow Sale | September 7 - September 14, 2017
Beauty News
A Ton of Your Old Reliable Products Are on Sale at Sephora Now — For 1 Week!
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds