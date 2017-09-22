Sephora's Weekly Wow Sale Includes This 1 Soon-to-Be-Discontinued Product

While Sephora is only offering three products in this latest installment of its wildly popular Weekly Wow Sale, the trio is so good that you won't even think about wanting more.

Now, for seven days only, you can score half off a creamy, long-lasting eyeliner from Lancôme, a matte liquid lipstick from Anastasia Beverly Hills, and a much-beloved (and soon to be discontinued!) eye shadow palette from Urban Decay.

But act fast — along with the fact that the deals only last for a limited time, this sale is also infamous for selling out quickly.

You could honestly do your whole face in a sultry, smoldering look just by purchasing all of these products. Ahead, find a glimpse of this discounted goodness.