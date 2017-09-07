A Ton of Your Old Reliable Products Are on Sale at Sephora Now — For 1 Week!

Since it launched in August, Sephora's Weekly Wow Sale has completely changed our approach to shopping. We now set our calendar alerts for early Thursday morning to score half-off of our favorite brands. Past discounts have included palettes galore, which we greatly appreciated, but this week's sale might truly be the most convenient one yet. That's because Sephora has discounted your all-time favorite mascara from Urban Decay, plus an essential Beautyblender accessory, high-rated Murad cleanser, and go-to BareMinerals nude lip. In other words, pretty much everything you carry around daily in your purse is discounted.

This means that if you need to replenish your beauty essentials kit, you can do so at half of the price. Since the life of a mascara is blissfully short, chances are that you probably need a new one right now. And after you restock on all your old favorites, we totally approve of you using that leftover cash to indulge in new purchases.

Read on to see all of this sale goodness for yourself.