7 Shower Oils That Will Make You Rethink That Old Bar of Soap

If you experience dry skin during colder weather, right now is the perfect time to pamper yourself. One of our favorite ways to get that spa-like experience every day is by using relaxing shower products. If you haven't tried using a shower oil yet, here are a few reasons you should: unlike soaps and gels, oils have a richer, more nutrient-based texture that is easy to wash off, they smell amazing, and they are less likely to strip your skin of its natural moisture. So if you're thinking of trying one, we'll make it easy and do the shopping for you. Take a look at our favorites that will make your skin feel softer than ever this season.