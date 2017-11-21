 Skip Nav
This Is the Only Makeup Look You'll Want to Wear All Holiday Season
Simple Holiday Makeup Look

POPSUGAR / paid for by / Nordstrom

This Is the Only Makeup Look You'll Want to Wear All Holiday Season

The festive spirit of the holiday season comes with a full schedule of exciting events. And for some of us, even more fun than the events themselves is dressing up and getting glam. To flawlessly pair with any outfit you're rocking, watch the video above for an easy red lip makeup look that's as instantly confidence-boosting as it is head-turning.

We've partnered with Nordstrom to highlight a go-to holiday makeup look that can be achieved with the help of their talented team of beauty stylists.

Products Used: Charlotte Tilbury 'Wonderglow' Instant Soft-Focus Beauty Flash, MAC Studio Fix Fluid Foundation, NARS Blush in Seduction, Dior 'Flash Luminizer' Radiance Booster Pen, MAC Eyeshadow in All That Glitters, Bobbi Brown Perfectly Defined Gel Eyeliner, Lancome Monsieur Big Mascara, MAC Brow Definer, Urban Decay D-Slick Oil Control Makeup Setting Spray, Tom Ford Matte Lipstick in Ruby Rush.
Beauty VideoRed LipstickNordstromBeauty
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds