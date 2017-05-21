 Skip Nav
Snake Lip Art

This Woman's Hypnotizing Lip Art Gives Us the Heebie Jeebies

A post shared by ＭＩＭＩ ＣＨＯＩ (@mimles) on

When we first discovered visual artist Mimi Choi's Instagram account, our stomachs dropped. Her optical illusions are eerily realistic and, in the case of her snake optical illusion video, kind of hard to watch.

Mimi drew a snake slithering in and out of her mouth on her lips using Make Up For Ever Brow Liners ($23) in shades 40 and 10 and used Make Up For Ever Brow Pencil ($20) in N50 to add depth to the snake. The image was creepy enough before artist Pete Motion animated the snake to move in and out of her pout.

Mimi is frighteningly talented, and even though we feel like we're trapped in a horror movie, we can't stop watching Mimi's video on repeat.

