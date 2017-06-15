 Skip Nav
The Space Buns Hairstyle Will Make You Feel Like a Supernova Girl

The '90s are making a huge comeback, and we're soaking up every second of it. Not only are our childhood movies getting rebooted and our favorite fashion trends popping up again, but there is also a reemergence of the beloved space buns hairstyle. Space buns are two high pigtail buns on top of your head. You can make them very polished like a ballerina bun or messy like a topknot.

Whether you associate the 'do with Princess Leia or Zenon from Disney Channel, there's no denying this trend is out of this world. Bonus: aside from making you super nostalgic, it's also super easy to create. Read on to see some of our favorite versions of the look.

Real GirlThe '90sInstagramBeauty TrendsNostalgiaHair
Latest Beauty
