14 New Products We Predict Will Be Your Favorites Next Spring

Backstage at Fashion Week you'll find models, stylists, artists, influencers . . . and tons and tons of beauty products! It may not always be perfectly organized, but it's also pretty damn dreamy. There are mascaras, hairsprays, beauty blending sponges, and more covering tables. Among those products are old staples as well as brand-new products that will make their debut on the runway.

In some cases, the products used on model won't be available to the public until months into the future. Take MAC Cosmetics' Trend Forecast Palette or Maybelline's Total Temptation mascara, which both won't hit shelves until Spring 2018. In other cases, brands finally reveal products that have been hyped for the past few months, such as Rihanna's entire Fenty Beauty line.

We rounded up the hottest new products used backstage during the New York Fashion Week Spring 2018, so you won't feel like you missed out on anything. Prepare your eyes for a gorgeous feast, and your wallets for inevitable splurges.