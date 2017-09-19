 Skip Nav
Beauty Trends
60+ Stop-and-Stare Beauty Street Style Looks From New York Fashion Week
Beauty Products Review
We Can Confirm That $5 Reddit-Famous Mascara Is Worth the Hype — and More
Beauty News
MAC Is Releasing 14 New Neutral Lipsticks Because You Can Never Have Too Many
14 New Products We Predict Will Be Your Favorites Next Spring

Backstage at Fashion Week you'll find models, stylists, artists, influencers . . . and tons and tons of beauty products! It may not always be perfectly organized, but it's also pretty damn dreamy. There are mascaras, hairsprays, beauty blending sponges, and more covering tables. Among those products are old staples as well as brand-new products that will make their debut on the runway.

In some cases, the products used on model won't be available to the public until months into the future. Take MAC Cosmetics' Trend Forecast Palette or Maybelline's Total Temptation mascara, which both won't hit shelves until Spring 2018. In other cases, brands finally reveal products that have been hyped for the past few months, such as Rihanna's entire Fenty Beauty line.

We rounded up the hottest new products used backstage during the New York Fashion Week Spring 2018, so you won't feel like you missed out on anything. Prepare your eyes for a gorgeous feast, and your wallets for inevitable splurges.

Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color
The cool thing about these balm-esque lipsticks, which just launched in August, is that they're packed with nourishing ingredients, including vitamins E and C, and beeswax. That means your lips will look and feel good. The formulation creates a super hydrated, soft-matte finish and, because they're rich in pigment, the color stays put all day long without feathering.
Oribe Gold Lust Pre-Shampoo Intensive Treatment
Like the name implies, Oribe’s Gold Lust Pre-Shampoo is applied to dry hair before washing. It gives hair a major dose of hydration, restores frazzled, damaged strands, and protects your hair from the elements. With a luxurious blend of coconut, macadamia, argan, sunflower, and almond oil, this hair treatment is not messing around. It noticeably strengthens and moisturizes hair without making it feel weighed down or greasy, and the Bio-Restorative Complex — which includes a powerful trio of caffeine, biotin, and niacinamide — repairs, rejuvenates, and energizes scalp and strands. Plus, you hair will smell like high-end perfume.
MAC Cosmetics Trend Forecast Palette For Spring 2018
This Spring 2018 limited-edition palette consists of mint green (Minty Fresh), a soft yellow (Zest is Best), metallic silver (Silverquick), brown (Asparagus Tip), salmon pink (Corally), and mauve (Crimson Spring). The colors are very buildable, and can be applied with your fingers strategically for a very natural finish. "We're using two colors — Corally and Crimson Spring," explained key makeup artist, Diane Kendal, backstage. "We're basically dipping our middle finger into the colors, and sort of pushing it into the skin so the color looks like it's coming from within, as opposed to being applied like a powder blush. So there's more of an authenticity about it." The palette is one you need to own if you're trend-forward or like to try unexpected colors.
Hot Tools Black Gold 1-1/4" Curling Iron​
This product is one of several from Hot Tools's Black Gold Line, which features a higher heat setting than the existing line (this one heats up to 455 degrees versus 430 degrees). The new curling irons also boast titanium durability, as well as corrosion-resistance and frizz elimination thanks to the Micro-Shine finish that's applied to the wand.
Maybelline Total Temptation Mascara
Total Temptation mascara is set to launch sometime in 2018, and promises to deliver gorgeous, thick, clump-free lashes with one swipe. Bonus: it contains coconut oil and smells amazing.
Maybelline Color Sensational Powder Matte Lipstick
R+Co Skyline Dry Shampoo Powder
Unlike your standard dry shampoo, Skyline is dispensed in a fine, powdery poof and instantly soaks up excess oil. It doesn't feel heavy, nor does it create that notoriously weird, dry shampoo texture. It's formulated with diatomaceous earth (a mineral compound) and jojoba seed oil to quickly and effectively soak up oil, create slight texture and grip, and nourish. The scent is really faint and earthy with notes of bergamot, wild fig, cedarwood, and vanilla.
Honest Beauty Younger + Clearer Toner and Everyday Moisturizer
The Younger + Clearer Clarifying Toner is a multi-tasking, three-in-one that cleanses, hydrates, and conditions the skin. It's formulated with witch hazel and a cornucopia of natural, skin-loving oils and extracts, including apple, camellia, and mushroom stem extracts, and bergamot and balsam oil. The Even Brighter Everyday Moisturizer packs the same level of natural goodness via radish seed, camellia, chamomile and lavandar oils, and licorice, marigold, rosehip and rosemary extracts.
NARS Orgasm Illuminating Loose Powder
Models at Alexander Wang got to try out the new product, which will launch this coming Spring 2018. It was layered with NARS Luster Liquid Blush on cheeks to create a super natural flush. It was also applied to eyelids. In its new loose form, Orgasm is super versatile and can be used as a highlighter, blush, eye shadow, and can even be mixed with a little lip gloss should you desire.
Skyn Iceland Berry Lip Fix with Wintered Red Algae
The lip fix is applied to clean lips to soothe, condition, and intensely hydrate. The star ingredient is wintered algae, a mineral-rich conditioner the seriously softens and hydrates. It also contains shea butter, olive oil, and sweet almond oils to further regenerate and restore. Finally, the antioxidant-rich "Arctic Berry Complex" — which includes arctic cloudberry and cranberry seed oils — further moisturizes while protecting against free radicals.
Mehron L.I.P Color Cream in Noir
"This product is pretty stable and is easy to work with," Dick Page, the key makeup artist backstage, said. "If you want to make things last a little bit longer, apply lip balm and let it do its job for a good while before you put the lipstick on. Then blot it and apply the product." A darker lip is more maintenance, Page noted, but added "it’s worth it" with a smile. If you dare to do a black lip, we suggest applying Mehron's E.Y.E. Liner Pencil in black to add more weight to the corners and cupid's bow of your lips like makeup artists did backstage. You can also ever-so-slightly soften the edges with a brush.
Skin Inc. Optimizer Voyage Tri-Light
The device uses a combination of low frequency stimulation and LED Chromotherapy (color therapy) to help brighten, revitalize, and soothe the skin for that "lit from within" visage. It also helps to keep skin clear and more evenly pigmented, and helps to contour the face and reduce bloating and puffiness due to water retention.
Fenty Beauty
When creating the Fenty Beauty line, Rihanna's goal was to create a collection that was inclusive of all skin types and undertones. This is a promise that many beauty brands make, but Fenty has far exceeded the standard color range provided by most with 40 different shades of Soft Matte Longwear Foundation ($34 each), and 30 different shades of the Match Stix.
JINsoon Purple and Black Nail Polishes
Here you can see the purple nail polish via stripes painted onto models' index fingers.
