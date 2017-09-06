Get Ready to Care Bear Stare at Storybook's Latest '80s-Fabulous Collection!

A post shared by @storybookcosmetics on Sep 4, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

Your favorite pastel cubs, The Care Bears, turn 35 this year (yup, you're old!), and Storybook Cosmetics has thought of an amazing way to celebrate this anniversary. The brand has teamed up with the cuddly crew's creators, American Greetings Entertainment, for a 2018 release that's sure to be bright, colorful, and totally '80s retro.

The Care Bears have an annual holiday on Sept. 9. It's called Share Your Care Day, during which the brand encourages everyone to commit a random act of kindness. Hey Storybook, maybe your act of kindness toward beauty junkies will include a sneak peek of this collection?

If you follow Storybook Cosmetics on Instagram — and we highly suggest you do, since the viral brand makes many announcements on the platform — you probably saw this coming. Erin, Mandy, and Missy Maynard, the identical triplets who founded Storybook, have been teasing the heck out of this collaboration, snapping pictures at what looks like Care Bears Headquarters (we want to go to there).

This collection will be Storybook's first to include multiple products. According to a release, Storybook Cosmetics x Care Bears will feature pressed pigments, lipstick, and — of course — a rainbow highlighter.



While you'll have to wait until next year to see exactly what drops, you can hold yourself over with a bear-y special (sorry) Care Bears giveaway. On Share Your Care Day, the brand will give one winner a swag bag filled with Storybook's most anticipated releases, such as the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory palette and the Quill and Ink Eyeliner. To enter, follow both Storybook and Care Bears on Instagram, draw a heart on your nose, and take a selfie. Tag both brands and don't forget to include the hashtag #ShareYourCare. Write how you embody the bears' message of positivity and kindness, tag your friends, and write "Done!" in your post.

We're so thrilled about this collection that we will be "Care Bear Staring" at our computer screens until we learn more details. We'll keep you updated, because sharing is caring.