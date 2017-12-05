 Skip Nav
You Need Not Travel to the Upside Down to Get These Stranger Things Beauty Products
You Need Not Travel to the Upside Down to Get These Stranger Things Beauty Products

Before you Netflix and chill — and I mean that literally, not figuratively — get into the TV spirit by snagging these Stranger Things-inspired beauty products. The fantastic people of Etsy have crafted up some otherwordly goodies from a holographic highlighter featuring the Shadow Monster to waffle soaps that lend a nod to Eleven's favorite food. There's even a sugar body scrub with upside-down writing on the jar and glitter! Keep reading for the ultimate gift guide for any Stranger Things and beauty fan.

Stranger Things-Inspired Makeup Looks Are Taking Over Instagram
Stranger Things-inspired Bath Salts
El's Waffles Lip Balm Stranger Things
Stranger Things Christmas Lights Cosmetic Bag
Stranger Things-Inspired Mini Bath Bomb Set
Stranger Things-Inspired Soaps
Christmas Lights Nail Decal
Mind Flayer Highlighter
Stranger Things The Upside Down Sugar Scrub
The Upside Down Nail Polish
Suburban Rebel Stranger Things-Inspired Lip Gloss
