These Are the Ethereal (Affordable!) Succulent Hair Accessories of Your Wedding Dreams

As a bride-to-be, I can attest that there are two things we all focus on: keeping a budget and being different. One way to make a statement without affecting your banking statement is by swatching traditional hair flowers for succulents. What's more: succulents are less likely to wilt than flowers so they'll stay fresh from morning photos until your afterparty.

Unsurprisingly, Etsy is a goldmine for creative succulent-infused hair pieces. We're loving the accessories from Eucca since the pieces look well-crafted and the prices range from $17 to $48.

Keep reading to see five gorgeous succulent wedding hair pieces for brides, 'maids, and MOHs.