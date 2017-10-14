 Skip Nav
These Are the Ethereal (Affordable!) Succulent Hair Accessories of Your Wedding Dreams

As a bride-to-be, I can attest that there are two things we all focus on: keeping a budget and being different. One way to make a statement without affecting your banking statement is by swatching traditional hair flowers for succulents. What's more: succulents are less likely to wilt than flowers so they'll stay fresh from morning photos until your afterparty.

Unsurprisingly, Etsy is a goldmine for creative succulent-infused hair pieces. We're loving the accessories from Eucca since the pieces look well-crafted and the prices range from $17 to $48.

Keep reading to see five gorgeous succulent wedding hair pieces for brides, 'maids, and MOHs.

Succulent Bridal Halo / Flower Crown
$36
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Succulent Hair Comb in Green and Pink
$48
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Vine Succulent Bridal Halo Flower Crown
$28
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Succulent Hair Pin
$17
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Vine Succulent Halo
$18
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Succulent Bridal Halo / Flower Crown ($36)
Succulent Hair Comb in Green and Pink ($48)
Vine Succulent Bridal Halo Flower Crown ($28)
Succulent Hair Pin ($17)
Vine Succulent Halo ($18)
