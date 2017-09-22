 Skip Nav
You'll Be Belle of the Bath With This Beauty and the Beast Advent Calendar

Every year the selection of beauty advent calendars just keeps getting better, and this year is no different. Your favorite Disney film just inspired a Christmas countdown bath set. There's just one catch — it's only available at Superdrug in the UK. But, it's magical, and we're going to admire it from across the pond anyway.

The Beauty and the Beast 12 days of Christmas calendar ($9) is full of pampering bath and body beauty products including two lip balms, nail files, bath fizzers, bath salts, body wash, body lotion, hand cream, and a bath puff. That's a lot of material for some relaxing baths and pampering moments away from all the busy festivities. Each item is wrapped in pretty rose-colored packaging decorated with illustrations from the film, including the castle, Chip, and Lumière.

If you're lucky enough to live where there are Superdrugs, snap this one up. And maybe grab a couple of extras to send to your friends stateside (pretty please?).

Image Source: Courtesy of Superdrug
Join the conversation
SuperdrugHoliday BeautyBeauty ShoppingBeauty And The BeastDisney
