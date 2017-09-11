MAC's Latest Taraji P. Henson Collection Is Gold, Glittery, and Glamorous

 Skip Nav
We literally gasped when we saw Taraji P. Henson's latest campaign for MAC. That hair! Those cheekbones! She absolutely nails the '70s, Diana Ross-esque aesthetic. While we can't exactly replicate her god-given glow, we can soon copy the makeup she's wearing thanks to her latest MAC collection.

On Sept. 7, her second collaboration with MAC Viva Glam launches: a copper-pearl lipstick and golden-bronze, glittery lipglass. It's the metallic lip dreams are made of when worn together. As with all Viva Glam goods, 100 percent of the proceeds are donated toward helping women, men, and children affected by HIV/AIDs. Her first collection, launched alongside her Empire co-star Jussie Smollett, debuted last February and included a pink lipstick and pink glitter lipglass.

Taraji also worked with MAC on her first-ever foray into beauty back in September of 2016. The #MACTaraji collection, which featured mascara, lipstick, blush, and eyeliner, completely sold out. We're going to bet these new launches will have the same fate. Get a close-up of the products, ahead.

MAC Viva Glam Taraji P. Henson 2 Lipstick ($17)

MAC Viva Glam Taraji P. Henson 2 Lipglass ($17)

