Tarte Blush Bliss Palette Swatches

There's a New Limited-Edition Tarte Blush Palette — and It Already Has 5 Stars at Ulta!

According to the pros at Tarte, when it comes to the brand's new limited-edition Blush Bliss Palette, "the pigment is real!" The brand captioned this Instagram with the news that its quad of blushes is now available on tartecosmetics.com and at Ulta ($39).

These shades — a mix of matte and shimmery finishes — were not made for wallflowers. In the set, you'll find Genuine (pink apricot), Breathtaking (soft rose pink), Graceful (shimmering pink coral), and Lovable (pink melon). As you can see in the swatches below, the rosy set can help you create a bold, sculpted cheek.

Online Ulta reviewers are already loving Blush Bliss, rating it with four and five stars. "The blushes are incredible," one person said. "They are so pigmented that you barely have to dip your brush in to get lots of color! The colors are all super flattering on my medium skin."

ADVERTISEMENT

Another reviewer wrote, "At first I didn't think two of the colors would look good on my skin tone but I ended up liking all of them. Very pigmented you don't need a lot of product to get the job done! I work 10-12 hour days and it lasts all day when used with a primer and setting powder."

Consider us convinced. Just make sure you snag it for your gift wish list before it's sold out!

Join the conversation
Beauty GiftsGifts For WomenHoliday BeautyHolidayPalettesBlushTarteMakeup
