20 Times Thandie Newton and Her Hair Won 2017

2017 was the year of Thandie Newton. Aside from blessing us with her badass acting, the Westworld star brought a new 'do to every event she attended this year, and of course she looked fierce every damn time. Can we book her glam squad, please?

Ahead, see Thandie's catalog of incredible looks from the past year. We can't wait to see what 2018 will bring. And, if you find yourself wanting more of Thandie's best moments, take one look at her and Ol Parker's romance over the years, and you'll believe in love again.

Messy Chic Updo Bun
Everyday Ponytail
Golden Lob
Long Dark Locks
Met Gala Updo
Sleek Ponytail
Textured Short Ponytail
Light Midlength Hair
Long Side Parting
Braided Updo
Tight Topknot
Long Middle Parting
Long Plait
Relaxed Shoulder-Length Hair
Old Hollywood-Style Waved Bun
Curly Ponytail
Textured Updo
Elegant Bun
Long Ponytail
Messy Ponytail Look
