This Is Exactly When the Too Faced Metallic Chocolate Palette Is Coming to Sephora and Ulta

We know Too Faced founder Jerrod Blandino loves his glitter, so it's surprising he hadn't launched a sparkly version of his brand's Chocolate Palette until 2017. The good news it it's definitely happening, we know what it looks like, and we even know when and where you can buy it.

Jerrod teased the delicious palette on Instagram, sharing a close-up video of the vibrant, shimmery shades. We spy a gorgeous purple called Living Lavish and lots of warm metallics, including Dripping in Diamonds (champagne), Gold Dipped (yellow gold), and Famous (silvery white). There are also creamy mattes to compliment the brighter shades. We also know the formulas are infused with real gold — so luxurious!

The best news is we don't have to guess where this spangly baby will be sold. Jerrod revealed the eye shadow palette will be prelaunching "before Christmas" at Ulta stores and Ulta.com on Dec. 3 and at Sephora stores and Sephora.com on Dec. 11.

"It's a Christmas Miracle! Thanks SANTA 🎅🏻," he joked. But actually!