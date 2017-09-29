Looks Like Too Faced and Beautyblender Are Collaborating Again!

A post shared by Jerrod Blandino (@jerrodblandino) on Sep 27, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

As the song goes, the holidays are "the most wonderful time of the year," but we're inclined to think the few months before Winter starts are a bit better for beauty junkies. That's because we start to get our first glimpse of holiday collections! And if Jerrod Blandino's latest tease is any indication, one of the pink-est collaborations of last year has come back for round two in 2017.

Remember when major brands Too Faced and Beautyblender joined forces last Fall for an epic capsule collection that included a millenial pink sponge, highlighter duo, and compact? Back then, Blandino wrote on Instagram that he had "so much fun" planning this girlie, glittery collection with Beautyblender founder Rea-Ann Silva.

While the inaguaral release came out in the Fall, it looks like this year's collection will be released just in time for the holidays. As Blandino wrote in his most recent Instagram announcing the two beauty boss's reunion, the next Too Faced x Beautyblender drop will be "Christmas" themed. As always, we'll keep you updated with the status of this yet-to-be-revealed collaboration.

We are so ready to deck the halls — and beat our faces — with the next Too Faced x Beautyblender collection.