 Skip Nav
Makeup
These Are the 10 Best Foundations, According to Celebrity Makeup Artists
Beauty Products Review
What the Sephora x Moschino Bear Eyeshadow Palette Looks Like on Every Skin Tone
Perfume
This Kitten-Fur-Scented Perfume Belongs on Every Cat-Lover's Vanity
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Praise the Lord! Too Faced Is Launching a Unicorn Survival Kit For Holiday 2017!

Just when you started getting depressed that Summer Fridays are soon ending, remember: once Fall arrives, holiday shopping commences! This means limited-edition gift sets, tons of sparkle, and amazing deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. We're getting antsy just thinking about it!

Related
We Have a Theory As to What the Too Faced Mysterious Glitter Mask Actually Is

To kick it off, we have, in the words of Jerrod Blandino, a "sneaky peeky" of the Too Faced holiday offering — and it's good. Expect the brand's premium planner (as well as stickers, because '90s!), glitter pots to decorate your eyes, Better Than Sex Mascara ornaments, and — wait for it — a Unicorn Survival Kit! It's all happening sooner than you think since many of these products arrive in stores in September. Keep reading, and get ready to lose totally it!

Too Faced Best Year Ever Set
Too Faced Best Year Ever Bag
Too Faced Best Year Ever Palette in I Believe in Pink
Too Faced Best Year Ever Palette in Natural Beauty
Too Faced Best Year Ever Palette in Super Fun Night
Too Faced Better Than Sex Ultimate Mascara Set
Too Faced Better Than Sex Ultimate Mascara Set — Waterproof
Too Faced Better Than Sex Ultimate Mascara Set — Mascara Melt Off
Too Faced More Than Meets the Eye Set
Too Faced Boss Lady Beauty Agenda
Too Faced Boss Lady Beauty Agenda
Too Faced Boss Lady Beauty Agenda
Too Faced Boss Lady Beauty Agenda
Too Faced Boss Lady Beauty Agenda
Too Faced Boss Lady Beauty Agenda
Too Faced Boss Lady Beauty Agenda
Too Faced Boss Lady Beauty Agenda
Too Faced Deluxe Better Than Sex Ornament
Too Faced Melted Matte Liquid Lipstick in Gingerbread
Too Faced Matte Chocolate Chip Palette
Too Faced Matte Chocolate Chip Palette
Too Faced Pretty Little Planner
Too Faced Pretty Little Planner
Too Faced Tis the Season to Sparkle Set
Praise the Lord! Too Faced Is Launching a Unicorn Survival Kit For Holiday 2017!
Too Faced Glamour Dusts
Too Faced Glamour Dusts
Too Faced Glamour Dusts
Too Faced Under the Kisstletoe Set
Too Faced Unicorn Survival Kit
Too Faced Unicorn Survival Kit Bag
0
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Beauty GiftsGifts For WomenHoliday BeautyBeauty ShoppingULTAToo FacedSephoraBeauty ProductsMakeup
Join The Conversation
Beauty Video
How to Bronze For Fall
by Lauren Levinger sponsored by Ulta Beauty
Best Moisturizers For Dry Skin
ULTA
Run to Ulta to Get the Best Moisturizers For Dry Skin
by Sarah Siegel
New Year's Lipstick Tutorials
Holiday Beauty
1 of These 3 Super Cool Lipstick Looks Is Your New Year's Eve Party Makeup
by kelly torrez
Lorac Unzipped Sunset Palettes
Beauty News
There Are 3 New Lorac Unzipped Sunset Palettes Coming — and Reddit Is Freaking Out!
by Lauren Levinson
How to Save Money at Sephora
Beauty Tips
18 Tips For Saving Big (Huge!) If You Love to Shop at Sephora
by Kristin Granero
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds