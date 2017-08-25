Too Faced Holiday 2017 Collection
Praise the Lord! Too Faced Is Launching a Unicorn Survival Kit For Holiday 2017!
Just when you started getting depressed that Summer Fridays are soon ending, remember: once Fall arrives, holiday shopping commences! This means limited-edition gift sets, tons of sparkle, and amazing deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. We're getting antsy just thinking about it!
To kick it off, we have, in the words of Jerrod Blandino, a "sneaky peeky" of the Too Faced holiday offering — and it's good. Expect the brand's premium planner (as well as stickers, because '90s!), glitter pots to decorate your eyes, Better Than Sex Mascara ornaments, and — wait for it — a Unicorn Survival Kit! It's all happening sooner than you think since many of these products arrive in stores in September. Keep reading, and get ready to lose totally it!
