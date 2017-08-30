 Skip Nav
Opinion
Why This Makeup Artist Says "Stop Asking Me to Contour Your Face"
Beauty Products Review
I'm One of Those Girls Who Plucked Off All My Eyebrows — Here's How I Got Them Back
Tattoos
25 Snowflake Tattoo Ideas For Girls Who Just Love Winter That Much
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Exclusive Details on When and Where You Can Buy the Too Faced I Want Kandee Collection

We'd love to trade places with Kandee Johnson right about now. Not only is she a YouTube makeup star, but she's also BFF with Too Faced founder, Jerrod Blandino. This friendship sparked Jerrod to tap Kandee as his latest collaborator, and the Too Faced I Want Kandee Collection was born! Getting to dream up new products with Jerrod sounds like the creative job of a lifetime, and Kandee nailed it!

The kitschy offering includes eight delicious products: the Candy Eyes Eye Shadow Palette (featuring 15 shades!), Candy Liner Black Licorice Liquid Eyeliner, Candy Glow Highlighting Stick (an on-trend pink shade), Banana Pudding Brightening Face Powder (perhaps the star of this collab thanks to its Instagrammable look), and four new Melted Matte Liquified Matte Long Wear Lipsticks.

We interviewed the duo a few months ago about the collection (plus swatched it out!), and now we have the exclusive scoop on where and when you can buy it. Our friends at Ulta shared with POPSUGAR that everything is dropping on Aug. 31 online at Ulta.com. It will later be in stores on Sept. 3. So what do you think will sell out first?

Keep reading to see all of the products, so you can start planning your shopping spree!

Too Faced I Want Kandee Banana Pudding Brightening Face Powder, $30
Too Faced I Want Kandee Candy Eyes Eye Shadow Palette, $45
Too Faced I Want Kandee Candy Glow Highlighting Stick, $30
Too Faced I Want Kandee Candy Liner Black Licorice Liquid Eyeliner, $18
Too Faced I Want Kandee Melted Matte Liquid Lipstick in Freshly Baked, $21
Too Faced I Want Kandee Melted Matte Liquid Lipstick in Melted Ice Cream, $21
Too Faced I Want Kandee Melted Matte Liquid Lipstick in Sweet N' Sour, $21
Too Faced I Want Kandee Melted Matte Liquid Lipstick in Tropical Punch, $21
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Beauty ShoppingExclusiveULTAToo FacedBeauty ProductsMakeup
Join The Conversation
Fashion Week
by Neil Scibelli
Zendaya's Drugstore Trick For Natural-Looking Makeup
Zendaya
by Kristina Rodulfo
Becca Lilac Geode Shimmering Skin Perfector Review
ULTA
I Tried Becca's New Lilac Highlighter — and It Turned Me Into an Iridescent Fairy
by Kristina Rodulfo
Best Moisturizers For Dry Skin
ULTA
Run to Ulta to Get the Best Moisturizers For Dry Skin
by Sarah Siegel
Labor Day Makeup Sales
Makeup
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds