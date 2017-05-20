 Skip Nav
Too Faced Just Revealed ANOTHER New Peach Product
Too Faced Peach Blur

Too Faced Just Revealed ANOTHER New Peach Product

#sneakypeek #toofaced #tfpeachesandcream #sephoraexclusive #august

A post shared by Jerrod Blandino (@jerrodblandino) on

Jerrod Blandino isn't done spilling the beans! Just after the Too Faced cofounder revealed the brand's upcoming Peachy Mattes palette on Instagram, he took to his feed to reveal yet another peach product: Peach Blur.

Usually Blandino shares a few clues as to what the product is in his hashtags, but the only intel we have is that it's a Sephora exclusive and that it's launching in August. However, if we had to guess, we'd say that this is a pressed or loose powder designed to blur the appearance of pores and fine lines — perfect for the dog days of Summer! Stay tuned for more updates as they become available, then discover Blandino's career advice here.

