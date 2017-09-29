Don't Freak Out Or Anything, but Too Faced Unicorn Tears Melted Latex Is HERE!

What a life the Too Faced Unicorn Tears shade has had. First, it was a beloved hue in the brand's Melted Matte collection. Then, it was supposed to roll out as part of the Melted Latex High Shine Lipstick launch back in June. When the 15 shades dropped, however, Unicorn Tears was nowhere to be found. Cue real human tears over the loss of what was destined to be a best-selling product.

We've heard nothing since then. But, on the magical date of Sept. 29, the brand announced via Instagram that the shade is now available in the coveted, glossy formula. That's right — it's time to FREAK OUT! (and buy the dang lippie).

After months of waiting, you can finally get your hoofs — er, hands — on Too Faced Melted Latex High Shine Lipstick in Unicorn Tears ($21).

If you've yet to experience one of the 15 other shades in the collection, you'll know the formula applies on as smoothly as butter, and feels like heaven on the lips. (If heaven were a bucket of hydrating, high-shine goo). The buildable texture lasts for-ev-er, and sticks on your lips no matter what.

So Unicorns, you know the drill — go, go, go! We wouldn't be surprised if this lipstick breaks the internet (or at least sells out).