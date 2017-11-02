 Skip Nav

Touch of Glam Beauty White Gold Highlighter

Forget Diamonds — I'd Like This White Gold Highlighter, Please

A post shared by TouchofGlamBeauty💗 (@touchofglambeauty) on

Sure, this holiday season you could wear a bunch of diamonds and look fine and fabulous. Or you could simply become a diamond yourself. How, you ask? Well, a good way to start glistening like the fancy lady you are would be trying Touch of Glam Beauty's latest release.

Named after my Tinder bio, this Buy Me Diamonds Highlighter ($10) made by the Etsy retailer is ridiculous in all the best ways. Take a look at the swatches above — the shades are color-changing and almost unbelievably pigmented. As the light changes, you can see how the white gold shifts to become both a soft salmon and green-tinted color. According to the brand's Instagram, that wet-looking swatch that shines brighter than a you-know-what was achieved with only one coat of powder. Mama like.

Of course, the fact that you can be the most extra person at your holiday party using a product that costs less than a Chipotle Burrito Bowl is very enticing, indeed. So is the fact that this highlighter will make your face look like this:

Image Source: Maison Martin Margiela

Buy Me Diamonds Highlighter
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Touch Of GlamBeauty NewsBeauty TrendsBeauty ShoppingEtsyHighlighterBeauty ProductsMakeup
Shop Story
Read Story
Buy Me Diamonds Highlighter
from etsy.com
$10
Shop More
Nails Inc Nail Products SHOP MORE
JCPenney
OPI PRODUCTS, INC. OPI Infinite Shine Russian Navy Nail Polish - .5 oz.
from JCPenney
$12.50
JCPenney
OPI PRODUCTS, INC. OPI You Dont Know Jacques Nail Polish - .5 oz.
from JCPenney
$10
JCPenney
OPI PRODUCTS, INC. OPI Cia- Color Is Awesome Nail Polish - .5 oz.
from JCPenney
$12.50
JCPenney
OPI PRODUCTS, INC. OPI Sageless Beauty Infinite Shine Nail Polish - .5 oz.
from JCPenney
$12.50
JCPenney
OPI PRODUCTS, INC. OPI You Can Count On It Infinite Shine Nail Polish - .5 oz
from JCPenney
$12.50
NARS Face Blush SHOP MORE
NARS
The Multiple Stick - Copacabana
from Nordstrom
$39
NARS
Liquid Blush - Dolce Vita
from Nordstrom
$30
NARS
Orgasm Blush - Orgasm
from Nordstrom
$30
NARS
Blush - Amour
from Nordstrom
$30
NARS
Blush
from Sephora
$30
It's A 10 Hair Care SHOP MORE
It's A 10
ITS A 10 Five-Minute Hair Repair for Blondes - 5 oz.
from JCPenney
$19.96
It's A 10
ITS A 10 Leave-In Product - 4 oz.
from JCPenney
$17.96
It's A 10
Potion 10 Miracle Repair Hair Mask
from Ulta
$38.10
It's A 10
ITS A 10 Leave-In Product - 10 oz.
from JCPenney
$35.92
It's A 10
ITS A 10 Miracle Instant Repair Leave-In - 4 oz.
from JCPenney
$23.96
NARS Face Blush AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide: Over 100 Great Gifts, All Under $100!
by Brittney Stephens
Spring Beauty
13 Celebrity-Inspired Spring Makeup Looks You Need to Try Now
by Arianna Davis
Beauty Interview
8 Top Tastemakers Share Their Must-Pack Summer Travel Products
by Marina Liao
Video Roundup
Bright Spring Leather and Yoga With Jennifer Aniston's Trainer: The Best of POPSUGARTV This Week
by Ivana Dukanovic
Nails Inc Nail Products AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
15minbeauty
annrobiefashion
justinecelina
the_moroccanrose
NARS Face Blush AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
acarriedaffairdesigns
thestylewright
brittany__hart
restorationredoux
It's A 10 Hair Care AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
ashnfashn
districtsparkle
savillamountain
classicandgray
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds