Forget Diamonds — I'd Like This White Gold Highlighter, Please

Sure, this holiday season you could wear a bunch of diamonds and look fine and fabulous. Or you could simply become a diamond yourself. How, you ask? Well, a good way to start glistening like the fancy lady you are would be trying Touch of Glam Beauty's latest release.

Named after my Tinder bio, this Buy Me Diamonds Highlighter ($10) made by the Etsy retailer is ridiculous in all the best ways. Take a look at the swatches above — the shades are color-changing and almost unbelievably pigmented. As the light changes, you can see how the white gold shifts to become both a soft salmon and green-tinted color. According to the brand's Instagram, that wet-looking swatch that shines brighter than a you-know-what was achieved with only one coat of powder. Mama like.

Of course, the fact that you can be the most extra person at your holiday party using a product that costs less than a Chipotle Burrito Bowl is very enticing, indeed. So is the fact that this highlighter will make your face look like this: