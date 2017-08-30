17 Beautiful Tree Tattoos For Those of Us Who Are One With Nature

Trees are often symbols of life, stability, and strength. To permanently ink one of these statuesque living creatures onto your body could mean you value any of those things, or maybe you're a nature-lover and you want everyone to know. Scores of people have been putting artistically created tree tattoos onto their bodies in a variety of ways, though a tree of life is a popular option. Whether you come from a place of pines or palms, a tree could also have symbolism for you that only you know, and that's what makes tattoos special. To see just what I mean, keep reading for 17 amazing renditions of tree tattoos.