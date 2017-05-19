5/19/17 5/19/17 POPSUGAR Beauty Ulta Beauty Ulta Gorgeous Hair Event Sale You Can Get Amazing Hair After You Shop Ulta's Massive Hair Product Sale May 19, 2017 by Sarah Siegel 5 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Hair product junkies, prepare yourselves: the Ulta Gorgeous Hair Event is now in full swing. During this awesome sale, you can shop a selection of amazing deals on everything from hot tools to hair oils. This year, the sale started on May 14 and will run until June 3. Not only does it include daily specials, but during the event, styling and finishing products are buy two, get one free and a selection of shampoo and conditioner pairs are two for $20 to $24. The items lined up this Summer are extra cool and include items from DevaCurl, Hot Tools, Living Proof, and more. Read on to see which products you should shop every day of the sale. Shop Brands Hot Tools · Ulta · Batiste · Carol's Daughter · Alterna · Rusk · Bio Ionic · Revlon · Honest Beauty · Joico · L'Oreal · Mizani May 19 AG Brand, 40 percent off May 19 Matrix Shampoo and Conditioner Liters, 50 percent off, online only May 19 Hot Tools Rainbow Gold Dryer, 50 percent off ($30, originally $60) May 20 Croc iPulse 1 Inch Iron, 50 percent off ($75, originally $150) May 20 Paul Mitchell All Styling Products (excluding Tea Tree), now $10 May 21 Living Proof Select Items, 50 percent off May 21 Batiste Dry Shampoo, 40 percent off ($5, originally $8) May 22 Sultra Wands, 40 percent off, online only May 22 Carol's Daughter Monoi Mask, 50 percent off ($16, originally $32) May 23 Rusk Sensories Shampoo & Conditioner, ($7, originally $14) May 23 John Frieda Hair Care, 40 percent off, online only May 23 Alterna Volume 48 Hour Sustainable Volume Spray, 50 percent off ($13, originally $25) May 24 Nioxin Kits ($24, originally $44) May 24 Rita Hazan Root Concealer For Gray Coverage Spray, 30 percent off ($18, originally $25) May 25 Ouidad Advanced Climate Control, 50 percent off May 25 Orlando Pita Atmos-Shield, 50 percent off ($17, originally $34) May 25 Grow Gorgeous Density Hair Serum, 50 percent off, online only ($18, originally $35) May 26 Rusk W8less & W8less Plus ($10, originally $17) May 26 Rusk Speed Freak Ceramic Dryer 50 percent off ($60, originally $120) May 27 Kenra Select Styling Products, 50 percent off May 27 Bio Ionic Gold Speed Dryer, 50 percent off ($68, originally $135) May 28 DevaCurl Hair In Heaven, 50 percent off ($14, originally $28) May 28 Revlon Rose Gold 1" Curling Iron, 50 percent off ($14, originally $28) May 29 Wella EIMI Styling ($9, originally $18) May 29 Honest Beauty Beyond Hydrated Moisture Milk Leave In, 50 percent off ($10, originally $20) May 29 Blow Pro Tools, 50 percent off, online only May 30 Joico K-Oak Luster, 50 percent off ($10, originally $20) May 30 L'oréal Professionnel Série Expert Color 10 in 1 Perfecting Multipurpose Spray, 50 percent off ($14, originally $27) May 30 Mizani 25 Miracle Milk Leave-In Treatment 50 percent off ($10, originally $20) May 31 Matrix Oil Wonder Volume Rose Collection (excludes liters), 50 percent off, online only June 1 Pravana The Perfect Brunette Collection, 50 percent off June 1 StriVectin Hair Starter Kits, 50 percent off, online only June 2 Sexy Hair Soy Tri-Wheat Leave-In Spray, Powder Play Volumizing Dry Shampoo ($9, originally $18) June 2 Hot Tools Smart Touch Salon 1 1/2" Flat Iron 50 percent off ($35, originally $70) June 3 Redken Frizz Dismiss Treatments ($10-$13) June 3 In Styler Max 1 1/4" Iron in Black, 40 percent off ($60, originally $100) June 3 Pureology Color Fanatic, 50 percent off ($13, originally $26) Share this post Ulta BeautyBeauty ShoppingHair DryerSummerHair SerumHair BrushSalesBeauty ProductsHair