You Can Get Amazing Hair After You Shop Ulta's Massive Hair Product Sale

Hair product junkies, prepare yourselves: the Ulta Gorgeous Hair Event is now in full swing. During this awesome sale, you can shop a selection of amazing deals on everything from hot tools to hair oils.

This year, the sale started on May 14 and will run until June 3. Not only does it include daily specials, but during the event, styling and finishing products are buy two, get one free and a selection of shampoo and conditioner pairs are two for $20 to $24.

The items lined up this Summer are extra cool and include items from DevaCurl, Hot Tools, Living Proof, and more. Read on to see which products you should shop every day of the sale.