You Can Get Amazing Hair After You Shop Ulta's Massive Hair Product Sale

Ulta Gorgeous Hair Event Sale

You Can Get Amazing Hair After You Shop Ulta's Massive Hair Product Sale

Hair product junkies, prepare yourselves: the Ulta Gorgeous Hair Event is now in full swing. During this awesome sale, you can shop a selection of amazing deals on everything from hot tools to hair oils.

This year, the sale started on May 14 and will run until June 3. Not only does it include daily specials, but during the event, styling and finishing products are buy two, get one free and a selection of shampoo and conditioner pairs are two for $20 to $24.

The items lined up this Summer are extra cool and include items from DevaCurl, Hot Tools, Living Proof, and more. Read on to see which products you should shop every day of the sale.

Shop Brands
Hot Tools · Ulta · Batiste · Carol's Daughter · Alterna · Rusk · Bio Ionic · Revlon · Honest Beauty · Joico · L'Oreal · Mizani
May 19
May 19

AG Brand, 40 percent off

May 19
May 19

Matrix Shampoo and Conditioner Liters, 50 percent off, online only

May 19
May 19

Hot Tools Rainbow Gold Dryer, 50 percent off ($30, originally $60)

May 20
May 20

Croc iPulse 1 Inch Iron, 50 percent off ($75, originally $150)

May 20
May 20

Paul Mitchell All Styling Products (excluding Tea Tree), now $10

May 21
May 21

Living Proof Select Items, 50 percent off

May 21
May 21

Batiste Dry Shampoo, 40 percent off ($5, originally $8)

May 22
May 22

Sultra Wands, 40 percent off, online only

May 22
May 22

Carol's Daughter Monoi Mask, 50 percent off ($16, originally $32)

May 23
May 23

Rusk Sensories Shampoo & Conditioner, ($7, originally $14)

May 23
May 23

John Frieda Hair Care, 40 percent off, online only

May 23
May 23

Alterna Volume 48 Hour Sustainable Volume Spray, 50 percent off ($13, originally $25)

May 24
May 24

Nioxin Kits ($24, originally $44)

May 24
May 24

Rita Hazan Root Concealer For Gray Coverage Spray, 30 percent off ($18, originally $25)

May 25
May 25

Ouidad Advanced Climate Control, 50 percent off

May 25
May 25

Orlando Pita Atmos-Shield, 50 percent off ($17, originally $34)

May 25
May 25

Grow Gorgeous Density Hair Serum, 50 percent off, online only ($18, originally $35)

May 26
May 26

Rusk W8less & W8less Plus ($10, originally $17)

May 26
May 26

Rusk Speed Freak Ceramic Dryer 50 percent off ($60, originally $120)

May 27
May 27

Kenra Select Styling Products, 50 percent off

May 27
May 27

Bio Ionic Gold Speed Dryer, 50 percent off ($68, originally $135)

May 28
May 28

DevaCurl Hair In Heaven, 50 percent off ($14, originally $28)

May 28
May 28

Revlon Rose Gold 1" Curling Iron, 50 percent off ($14, originally $28)

May 29
May 29

Wella EIMI Styling ($9, originally $18)

May 29
May 29

Honest Beauty Beyond Hydrated Moisture Milk Leave In, 50 percent off ($10, originally $20)

May 29
May 29

Blow Pro Tools, 50 percent off, online only

May 30
May 30

Joico K-Oak Luster, 50 percent off ($10, originally $20)

May 30
May 30

L'oréal Professionnel Série Expert Color 10 in 1 Perfecting Multipurpose Spray, 50 percent off ($14, originally $27)

May 30
May 30

Mizani 25 Miracle Milk Leave-In Treatment 50 percent off ($10, originally $20)

May 31
May 31

Matrix Oil Wonder Volume Rose Collection (excludes liters), 50 percent off, online only

June 1
June 1

Pravana The Perfect Brunette Collection, 50 percent off

June 1
June 1

StriVectin Hair Starter Kits, 50 percent off, online only

June 2
June 2

Sexy Hair Soy Tri-Wheat Leave-In Spray, Powder Play Volumizing Dry Shampoo ($9, originally $18)

June 2
June 2

Hot Tools Smart Touch Salon 1 1/2" Flat Iron 50 percent off ($35, originally $70)

June 3
June 3

Redken Frizz Dismiss Treatments ($10-$13)

June 3
June 3

In Styler Max 1 1/4" Iron in Black, 40 percent off ($60, originally $100)

June 3
June 3

Pureology Color Fanatic, 50 percent off ($13, originally $26)

Rusk W8less & W8less Plus
from ulta.com
$10
Wella EIMI Styling
from ulta.com
$9
Hot Tools
Smart Touch Salon Flat Iron
from Ulta
$69.99
Redken Frizz Dismiss Treatments
from ulta.com
$10
Hot Tools
Turbo Ceramic Salon Ionic Dryer
from Ulta
$59.99 $29.99
Ulta
Croc Ipulse 1 Flat Iron
from Ulta
$150
Batiste
Dry Shampoo
from Ulta
$7.99
Carol's Daughter
Monoi Repairing Hair Mask
from Ulta
$32
Alterna
Bamboo Volume 48 Hour Sustainable Volume Spray
from Ulta
$25
Nioxin Kits
from ulta.com
$24
Ulta
Orlando Pita Play Atmos-Shield Hair Protectant Treatment Spray
from Ulta
$34
Ulta
Grow Gorgeous Hair Density Serum
from Ulta
$34.99
Rusk
Speed Freak 2000 Watt Dryer
from Ulta
$119.95 $89.95
Bio Ionic
GoldPro Speed Dryer
from Ulta
$135
Revlon
Rose Gold Curling Iron
from Ulta
$27.99
Honest Beauty
Beyond Hydrated Moisture Milk Leave-In Conditioner
from Ulta
$20
Joico
K-PAK Color Therapy Luster Lock
from Ulta
$19.99
L'Oreal
Serie Expert Color 10 In 1 Perfecting Multipurpose Spray
from Ulta
$27
Mizani
25 Miracle Milk Leave-In Treatment
from Ulta
$20
Sexy Hair Soy Tri-Wheat Leave-In Spray, Powder Play Volumizing Dry Shampoo
from ulta.com
$9
Ulta
InStyler MAX 2-Way Rotating Iron 1-1/4
from Ulta
$99.99
