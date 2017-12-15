 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
100 Gifts For Your Beauty-Obsessed Friend Who Has Everything
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
100 Gifts For Your Beauty-Obsessed Friend Who Has Everything

It can be really difficult to find a gift for a beauty junkie who already purchases every limited-edition palette, celebrity makeup line, and skincare gadget that comes on the market. If you've been scouring the aisles of Sephora unsure what to get your friend that seems to have everything, we have some ideas for you.

We've rounded up 100 gifts that even your most makeup-obsessed friend doesn't already have. From stylish coffee-table books she'll love to chic organizational pieces to store her enormous collection, you'll be able to find something for every makeup maven on your list.

Keep reading to see the most unique gifts on the market for the beauty-lover in your life.

Jump to:
Home Spa Products
Headbands
Unique Gadgets
Mirrors
Phone Cases
Home Decor
Vanity Organizers
Cleaners
Makeup Bags
Hair
Stationary
Accessories
Drinkware

Related
Dear Santa: All We Want For Christmas Are These Holiday Beauty Gift Sets!
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser For Aromatherapy in Black
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser for Aromatherapy in Black
$119
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Conair
Waterfall Foot Bath with Lights and Bubbles, Model FB52
$50
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Conair Bubble Bath & Bath Oil
Panasonic
Nano Facial Steamer
$130
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Panasonic Face Care
Conair
Facial Sauna System
$40 $30
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more Conair Bath Accessories
UncommonGoods Home & Living
Bluetooth Droplet Speaker
$75
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Home & Living
Ulta Eye Care
Miss Spa Glitter Gel Eye Mask
$8
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Ulta Eye Care
Homedics
SoundSpa® Relaxation Sound Machine
$20
from Target
Buy Now See more Homedics Beauty Products
Kohl's Eye Makeup
Chill Pill Lips Eye Mask & Socks Relaxation Set
$30 $18
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Eye Makeup
Earth Therapeutics
2-pk. Dotted Shea Butter Thera-Soft Socks
$13 $7
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Earth Therapeutics Socks
Nordstrom Makeup
Makeup Eraser 'The Original' Makeup Eraser - Black
$20
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Makeup
Patricia Green
Women's Glam Embroidered Mule
$72
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Patricia Green Slippers
Pottery Barn
Organic Spa Robe
$119 $95
from Pottery Barn
Buy Now See more Pottery Barn Home & Living
Aquis
Hair Towel Lisse Luxe.
$30
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Aquis Hair Care
Missha
Spa Headband
$5
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Missha Hair Accessories
Asos Hair Accessories
Beauty Extras Disney Minnie Headband
$8
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Hair Accessories
Dillard's Skincare Tools
Double Dare OMG! Hair Band
$8
from Dillard's
Buy Now See more Dillard's Skincare Tools
Foreo
Women's IRISTM - Mint
$139
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Foreo Skin Care
Harrods Face Care
Nurse Jamie Instant Uplift Facial Firming Beauty Tool
$75
from Harrods
Buy Now See more Harrods Face Care
Neiman Marcus Beauty Tools
Beauty Bioscience GloPRO&174 Pack N' Glo Essentials Set
$279
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Neiman Marcus Beauty Tools
Neutrogena
Light Therapy Acne Spot Treatment
$20
from Target
Buy Now See more Neutrogena Skin Care
T3 Tourmaline
Source Showerhead
$150
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more T3 Tourmaline Hair Accessories
Bloomingdale's Beauty Tools
Lash Star Beauty Heated Lash Styler
$24
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Beauty Tools
Urban Outfitters Beauty Products
Pinch Provisions Pompom Minimergency Kit
$18
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Beauty Products
Demeter Fragrance Library Cologne Spray in Gingerbread
Demeter Fragrance Library Cologne Spray in Gingerbread
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
NET-A-PORTER.COM Beauty Products
Moon Juice Beauty Dust
$38
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Beauty Products
Marc Jacobs
Star Mouth iPhone 7 Case Cell Phone Case
$45
from Zappos Luxury
Buy Now See more Marc Jacobs Tech Accessories
Sonix
Starry Eyed iPhone 7 Case
$35 $25
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Sonix Tech Accessories
Kate Spade
perfectly polished iPhone 7 case, cream/multi
$40
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Tech Accessories
Stella McCartney
Lips iPhone 6 Case
$75 $45
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Tech Accessories
Kate Spade
Jeweled Lipstick iPhone 7 Case
$45
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Tech Accessories
Target Tech Accessories
iPhone 7 Plus LuMee Duo Case
$70
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Tech Accessories
Pottery Barn Teen
The Emily & Meritt Desktop Mirror, Gold
$99
from PBteen
Buy Now See more Pottery Barn Teen Home & Living
Nordstrom Makeup & Travel Bags
Impressions Vanity Co. Slaycase(TM) Vanity Travel Case
$219
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Makeup & Travel Bags
Anthropologie Bath Accessories
Dorotea Ceramics Windswell Vanity Mirror
$44
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Bath Accessories
Estee Lauder
Sea Goddess Mirror by Monica Rich Kosann
$75
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Estee Lauder Beauty Products
Urban Outfitters
Elizabeth Tabletop Storage Mirror
$29
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Nordstrom Beauty Mirrors
Impressions Vanity Co. Hollywood Glow(TM) Vanity Mirror
$374
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Beauty Mirrors
Michael Aram
Gold Orchid Vanity Mirror
$285
from Horchow
Buy Now See more Michael Aram Beauty Mirrors
Urban Outfitters Mirrors
Another Human X UO Rose Quartz Cylinder Mirror
$79
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Mirrors
Urban Outfitters
Heart Mirror
$49
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Mirrors
Laura Mercier
Ovarian Cancer Fund Compact Mirror
$25
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Laura Mercier Bags & Cases
Kevyn Aucoin
Women's Making Faces Beauty Book
$75
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Kevyn Aucoin Desktop Books
Chronicle Books
Beauty From The Inside Out Hardcover Book
$25
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Chronicle Books Decor
NARS
Francois Book
$85
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more NARS Desktop Books
Pat McGrath Doll
Pat McGrath Doll
$30
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Gilt Artwork
Americanflat Mascara Envy by Cat Coquillette (Framed Canvas)
$130 $79
from Gilt
Buy Now See more Gilt Artwork
Miss Dior Art
Miss Dior Art
$55
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Bed Bath & Beyond Artwork
Marmont Hill Dripping Lipstick 60-Inch x 40-Inch Wall Art
$793
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Artwork
Bed Bath & Beyond Table Lamps
Verilux Happy Light Liberty 5K Natural Spectrum Energy Lamp
$40
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Table Lamps
Makeup Notepad
Makeup Notepad
$8
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Makeup Planner Stickers
Makeup Planner Stickers
$4
from etsy.com
Buy Now
NET-A-PORTER Seasonal Decor
Bombki - Little Fashionista Set Of Five Glass Baubles - Gold
$85
from NET-A-PORTER
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER Seasonal Decor
Henri Bendel
Lipstick Ornament
$24
from Henri Bendel
Buy Now See more Henri Bendel Seasonal Decor
LUISAVIAROMA Candles
Lipstick Scented Candle
$70
from LUISAVIAROMA
Buy Now See more LUISAVIAROMA Candles
Threshold
Ceramic Cup Pencil Holder Trinket Dish, Girl
$8
from Target
Buy Now See more Threshold Home & Living
Room Essentials
Iridescent Pencil Cup
$9
from Target
Buy Now See more Room Essentials Home & Living
Skull Makeup Brush Holder
Skull Makeup Brush Holder
$29
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Household Essentials
Nate Berkus Pencil Holder, Gold - Nate Berkus
$15
from Target
Buy Now See more Household Essentials Home & Living
Target Trays & Platters
Project 62 Round Metal Tray Gold
$25
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Trays & Platters
Anthropologie
Vestige Lipstick Holder
$28
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Bath Accessories
Pottery Barn Teen
Hannah Beauty Hair Accessories Organizer
$49
from PBteen
Buy Now See more Pottery Barn Teen Decor
Pottery Barn Teen
Hair Accessories Organizer, White
$99 $40
from PBteen
Buy Now See more Pottery Barn Teen Clothes and Shoes
Pottery Barn Teen
Ultimate Hair Accessories Organizer, White
$59 $29
from PBteen
Buy Now See more Pottery Barn Teen Clothes and Shoes
Anthropologie
Stonemaker Jewelry Box
$44
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Home & Living
Anthropologie
Marble Vanity Organizer
$68
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Bath Accessories
Anthropologie
Marble Vanity Organizer
$34
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Bath Accessories
Deny Designs
'Le Baiser' Decorative Serving Tray
$59
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Deny Designs Trays & Platters
DKNY
Mixed Media Jar
$25
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more DKNY Bath Accessories
Short Spray Atomizer Refillable Vintage Crystal Perfume Bottle
Short Spray Atomizer Refillable Vintage Crystal Perfume Bottle
$11
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Pottery Barn
PB Classic Glass Canister
$20
from Pottery Barn
Buy Now See more Pottery Barn Home & Living
Ikee Design Premium Acrylic 5 Drawer Makeup Organizer
Ikee Design Premium Acrylic 5 Drawer Makeup Organizer
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Sephora
House of Lashes® x Lash Story Pro Edition
$195 $150
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Eye Makeup
Z Palette
Large Palette
$20
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Z Palette Eye Makeup
Makeup Brush Electric Cleaner Automatic Spin Brush Cleaner and Dryer Teapot Cleaning Tool
Makeup Brush Electric Cleaner Automatic Spin Brush Cleaner and Dryer Teapot
$23
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Real Techniques
4 Miracle Complexion Sponges
$18
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Real Techniques Skincare Tools
HSN Brushes & Applicators
The Brush Guard Cleaning Kit
$38.95 $30
from HSN
Buy Now See more HSN Brushes & Applicators
Shein
White 26 Hole Makeup Brushes Display Holder
$8
from Shein
Buy Now See more Shein Brushes & Applicators
Sephora
Color Switch By Vera Mona Brush Cleaner
$14
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Brushes & Applicators Cleaners
Sigma
Complete Brush Care System
$34
from Asos
Buy Now See more Sigma Brushes & Applicators
Disney
Evil Queen Cosmetic Case by Danielle Nicole
$29
from shopDisney
Buy Now See more Disney Makeup & Travel Bags
Moschino
camouflage make-up bag
$225 $113
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Moschino Makeup & Travel Bags
Forever 21
Panda Print Makeup Bag
$8
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Makeup & Travel Bags
Ted Baker
Milless Chelsea Cosmetics Case
$45
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Ted Baker Makeup & Travel Bags
H&M
Makeup Bag
$8 $5.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Makeup & Travel Bags
Sephora
Breakup To Makeup Jelly Bag
$24
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more Sephora Makeup & Travel Bags
HSN Makeup & Travel Bags
Joy Mangano JOY Big Better Beauty Case Deluxe Set with 4 Velvet Pouches
$59.95 $40
from HSN
Buy Now See more HSN Makeup & Travel Bags
Urban Outfitters
Heat-Resistant Styling Tool Mat
$10
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Styling Products
Bloomingdale's Hair Styling Tools
Shhhowercap Nanotech Fabric Turban Shower Cap
$43
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Hair Styling Tools
Neiman Marcus Hair Accessories
SILKE London Silk Hair Ties - Coco
$26
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Neiman Marcus Hair Accessories
Makeup T-Shirt
Makeup T-Shirt
$19
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Kiss Necklace
Kiss Necklace
$16
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Henri Bendel
Henri Perfume Bottle Coin Purse
$68
from Henri Bendel
Buy Now See more Henri Bendel Beauty Products
Anthropologie Beauty Products
VitaJuwel ViA Balance Gem-Water Bottle
$98
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Beauty Products
Image
BKR
Spiked 16-Ounce Silicone Glass Water Bottle
$40
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more BKR Clothes and Shoes
Lipstick Mug
Lipstick Mug
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Nordstrom Cups & Mugs
Slant Collections 'Coffee & Mascara' Mug
$16
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Cups & Mugs
Clay Art
Clay Art Stackable Mug 15oz Porcelain - "Hello, Gorgeous"
$6
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Cups & Mugs
H&M
Printed Porcelain Mug
$6
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Cups & Mugs
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser For Aromatherapy in Black
Conair Waterfall Foot Bath With Lights and Bubbles
Panasonic Nano Facial Steamer
Conair Facial Sauna System
Bluetooth Droplet Speaker
Miss Spa Glitter Gel Eye Mask
Homedics SoundSpa Relaxation Sound Machine
Chill Pill Lips Eye Mask & Socks Relaxation Set
Earth Therapeutics Dotted Shea Butter Thera-Soft Socks
Makeup Eraser
Patricia Green Women's Glam Embroidered Mule
Pottery Barn Organic Spa Robe
Aquis Hair Towel Lisse Luxe
Missha Spa Headband
Beauty Extras Disney Minnie Headband
Double Dare OMG! Hair Band
Foreo Women's IRISTM
Nurse Jamie Instant Uplift Facial Firming Beauty Tool
Beauty Bioscience GloPRO Essentials Set
Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Spot Treatment
T3 Tourmaline Source Showerhead
Foreo LUNA Mini 2
Lash Star Beauty Heated Lash Styler
Pinch Provisions Pompom Minimergency Kit
Demeter Fragrance Library Cologne Spray in Gingerbread
Moon Juice Beauty Dust
Marc Jacobs Star Mouth iPhone Case
Sonix Starry Eyed iPhone 7 Case
Kate Spade Perfectly Polished Phone Case For iPhone 7
Stella McCartney Lips iPhone 6 Case
Kate Spade Jeweled Lipstick iPhone Case
69
more images
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Beauty GiftsGifts For WomenHoliday BeautyBeauty ShoppingGift GuideHolidayBeauty ProductsMakeupHair