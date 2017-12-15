100 Gifts For Your Beauty-Obsessed Friend Who Has Everything

It can be really difficult to find a gift for a beauty junkie who already purchases every limited-edition palette, celebrity makeup line, and skincare gadget that comes on the market. If you've been scouring the aisles of Sephora unsure what to get your friend that seems to have everything, we have some ideas for you.

We've rounded up 100 gifts that even your most makeup-obsessed friend doesn't already have. From stylish coffee-table books she'll love to chic organizational pieces to store her enormous collection, you'll be able to find something for every makeup maven on your list.

Keep reading to see the most unique gifts on the market for the beauty-lover in your life.

Jump to:

Home Spa Products

Headbands

Unique Gadgets

Mirrors

Phone Cases

Home Decor

Vanity Organizers

Cleaners

Makeup Bags

Hair

Stationary

Accessories

Drinkware