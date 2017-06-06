Prepare to Lust After Urban Decay's New Naked Heat Palette — Swatches Included!

Raise your hand if you blindly buy any and all Urban Decay palettes. (Raises hand.) For me, it doesn't matter what shades come in the palettes, because I know that there will be several shades that flatter my eye color, even if every one isn't the perfect match. As someone with hazel eyes, though, I'm psyched with the reveal of Naked Heat ($54), the newest addition to the Naked palette family, which includes varying shades of amber, orange, and sienna — all perfect for enhancing the green in my eye color. And it's perfect timing, too: these shades are popular on Instagram and the red carpet.

The 12 new shades include En Fuego, a matte red; Ounce, an ivory shimmer; Sauced, a terra-cotta matte; and Ember, a deep metallic copper-burgundy. According to Urban Decay, this palette is the most "shade-driven" one the brand has done. It was built off the popularity of shades from other palettes, like Bitter from Vice4.

If you want to try the fiery trend but aren't in the market for another palette, the brand also launched three new limited-edition Vice Lipsticks ($17) and two 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencils ($20) to correspond with the eye shadow. Note that this is the first time UD has done something like this — releasing a palette and other products inspired by it at the same time! The warmer lipstick shades include Fuel, Heat, and Scorched, plus Alkaline and Torch liners.

You can pick up all the products during a limited pre-sale on June 12 at UrbanDecay.com; it officially launches June 30. Take a look at the gallery to see swatches of each product, and let us know in the comments which is your favorite!