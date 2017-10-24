Here's How You Can Get Urban Decay's Naked Concealer For Half the Price

We've long been fans of the Urban Decay Naked Skin Weightless Concealer and nearly fell out of our chairs when we saw that it was on sale at Ulta.

The concealer comes in 14 full-coverage shades that cover imperfections and dry to a semimatte finish, perfecting your skin without dulling your complexion. Due to the long-lasting formula and thin sponge-tip applicator, this concealer has become a staple in many beauty junkies' collections. It's thick enough to conceal blemishes but thin enough to place under the eyes without settling into fine lines.

The concealer usually runs for $29 but is on sale at Ulta for only $15. At nearly half the price, we plan on stocking up so we never have to go without this do-it-all product.