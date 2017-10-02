 Skip Nav
Makeup
The 7 Best Lip Colors For Fall, All Approved by Beauty Editors
Beauty Shopping
7 Shower Oils That Will Make You Rethink That Old Bar of Soap
Skincare
9 Beautycounter Products That Will Make You Think Twice About What You're Already Using
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Dive Under the Sea With These 18 Ursula Makeup Ideas

Don't be a poor unfortunate soul this Halloween! Instead, channel Disney's most infamous underwater villain — Ursula. From the purple face to the white hair to the blue eye shadow, this is one costume that everyone will instantly recognize the second you walk into the party. Opt for a look that's pretty and glam, or go for the traditionally evil and grotesque. There's an entire Ursula spectrum represented in this roundup!

Related
This Makeup Artist Gives Your Favorite Disney Characters a Twisted Makeover

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Beauty InstagramsHalloween BeautyHalloween
Join The Conversation
Halloween
by Wendy Gould
Roger's Gardens Magic and Mayhem Halloween Boutique
Harry Potter
Grab Your Floo Powder — There's a Harry Potter Halloween Boutique in California
by Brinton Parker
DIY Pixar Costumes
Pixar
Every DIY Pixar Costume You Could Possibly Think of in 1 Place
by Macy Cate Williams
DIY Constellation Pumpkin
DIY
Drop Everything and Admire This Breathtaking Constellation Jack-o'-Lantern
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Halloween Cards For Your Significant Other
Humor
by Nicole Yi
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds