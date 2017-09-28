Victoria Beckham on That Posh Spice Bob and Her New Estée Lauder Makeup

If I had to describe what Victoria Beckham is like in real life, I would have to say: posh. Seriously! If you look up the word in the dictionary, it means "elegant or stylishly luxurious." She talks slow and smooth, her hair is just slightly wavy in that model-off-duty way, and her makeup seems to melt into her flawless skin. Glamour comes easy to her.

I met with the former Spice Girl at an event during New York Fashion Week to celebrate her second makeup collection with Estée Lauder. And if there was ever a word to describe the new products, posh it is! The black-and-gold packaging looks like mini decorative jewelry boxes. The formulas are both unique and classic. There is a smudgy charcoal eyeliner that gives you bedtime eyes in one swipe, the most-flattering rose cream blush I've ever tried, and rose gold highlighter so good, you might just toss your other ones out. The offering is trend-forward while maintaining integrity — these are Estée Lauder formulas after all!

"I've got a lot to say. I've been photographed a lot, and as a woman, I have point of view," she said. "I want to create key must-have items that every woman should have in her makeup bag.

Here, Victoria shared all of the work that went into creating the makeup (she was pretty hands on!), her personal hacks for wearing it, and her date night advice for any woman trying to land a David.