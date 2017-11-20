 Skip Nav
These Are the Disney Princesses the Victoria's Secret Angels Identify With
0
These Are the Disney Princesses the Victoria's Secret Angels Identify With

We're not sure which gorgeous group we love more: the Victoria's Secret Angels or Disney princesses. But it turns out the former is also infatuated with the latter. At the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris, we chatted with nine gorgeous models backstage to ask them one tough question: which Disney princess would you want to be and why?

Turns out Princess Jasmine and her crop top was a popular response, and one model also had a creative answer (hint: she's OK with going drag). Keep reading to learn more!

Sara Sampaio
Joan Smalls
Ming Xi
Rachel Hilbert
Jasmine Tookes
Bella Hadid
Elsa Hosk
Devon Windsor
Martha Hunt
