Wonder Woman Beauty Makes a Triumphant Return to Walgreens

Just as we're trying to calm down from the excitement of the Wonder Woman Jean-Paul Gaultier fragrance, we find out that Walgreens has a new line of cosmetics based on our favorite heroine.

We loved when the drugstore debuted a line of Wonder Woman makeup last year, and we're thrilled to see the retailer is collaborating with the comic book hero again. This time, the collection features the superhero on cosmetics bags, stunning red-bristled makeup brushes, and lip and eye products inspired by the character.

These items are sold exclusively in stores, and prices may vary from store to store. If you'd like to get your hands on this collection, you may have to rummage through a few different Walgreens before you find them. Luckily, excited beauty mavens have been posting images of the affordable products to Instagram and Twitter so we know what to look for.

Keep reading to check out the new line.