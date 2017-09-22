If one of your beauty resolutions for 2017 is to stop spending so much money on makeup, this Redditor's experiment will fascinate you.

Using three of her favorite waterproof liquid liners, Reddit user xcxo submitted her products to a series of rigorous longwear tests, including running water and vigorous rubbing. In the above Imgur gallery, you can see that she applied streaks of pigment to the back of her hand. From left to right, she applied Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner in Dark Brown ($22), Kat Von D Tattoo Liner in Trooper ($20), and NYX Cosmetics Collection Noir Liquid Black Liner ($6).

"$6 NYX liner: waterproof, smudgeproof and darker than KVD @ a fraction of the price," she noted. But other Redditors were quick to (kindly) point out that her results might not be quite accurate. "I have used this liner," Reddit user sabrunka remarked, referring to the NYX formula. "Even though it lasts well on the hand, I notice on the eyes that it will slowly vanish away. I don't see flakes or smears, but parts of my wing will just be missing. I have yet to find something better than Stila's black liner!"

Redditor xcxo acknowledged this as well as the "chipped off" section of the NYX sample. "The chunk is missing because after the liners were wet, I saw that the NYX one seemed to be shiny and that water seemed to adhere to the surface (whereas the other liners didn't have this effect). I rubbed at it pretty hard and pieces peeled off," she explained. "When dry, however, all three liners perform the same when scrubbed/rubber vigorously."

Read through the gallery to see the experiment for yourself, but don't be surprised if it inspires you to indulge in a bit of retail therapy!

