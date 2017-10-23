 Skip Nav

Wet n Wild Luxe Brush Collection Brush Set

Wet n Wild Just Released a Set of Gorgeous Vegan Makeup Brushes

A post shared by wet n wild beauty (@wetnwildbeauty) on

Thanks to Wet n Wild, we've just added another product to our holiday wish list: metallic, cruelty-free brushes. The limited-edition Wet n Wild Luxe Brush Collection ($30) is sold exclusively at Walgreens in an iridescent box that's giving our unicorn-loving hearts palpitations. Not only are the silver-hued brushes stunning, but the gray bristles are also completely synthetic and vegan, making them the perfect gift for beauty junkies who love animals.

The set ($30) has a value of $90 and includes 10 brushes with ergonomic handles to help you blend your makeup effortlessly. Half the brushes are for eye makeup and half are for blending face makeup. There's a blush brush, foundation brush, large powder brush, tapered highlighting brush, flat face brush, and more to allow you to apply a full face of makeup.

Considering that the 10 brushes come out to only $3 each, we'll be racing to Walgreens to get them before they sell out.

