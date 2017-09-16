 Skip Nav
This Fixer Upper Star's Beauty Picks Will Inspire a Makeup Bag Renovation

Fixer Upper's Joanna Gaines is so much more than a kickass home remodeling expert and interior designer — she's actually a pretty savvy beauty gal. In a post to her blog, Magnolia, she revealed her top essential products to her curious fans.

As it turns out, she does her own makeup for the hit HGTV show. "This is actually my choice," she confessed. "I don't really love to have a team of people swarming me to touch up my blush and 'shine spots.'"

Considering Joanna (along with husband Chip) runs a bakery, bed and breakfast, magazine, and home store, and raises four children (whew!), we're impressed that she takes on that challenge! Perhaps for her own sanity, she likes to keep things simple in the beauty category. She disclosed 10 "pretty basic" but classic products that you're sure to love as much as she does.

Lancome Blush Subtil Shimmer Delicate Oil-Free Powder Blush in Mocha Havana
$32
Buy Now
MAC Cosmetics Lipstick in Fresh Brew
$17
Buy Now
MAC Cosmetics Eye Shadow in Carbon
$16
Buy Now
Revlon ColorStay Eyeliner
$9
Buy Now
Tweezerman Slant Tweezer
$23
Buy Now
Colorescience Sunforgettable Loose Mineral Sunscreen Brush Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25
MAC Cosmetics Eye Shadow in Carbon
from
$16
Revlon ColorStay Eyeliner
from
$9
Tweezerman Slant Tweezer
from
$23
