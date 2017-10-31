 Skip Nav
Coffin Nails Are a Spooky-Chic Trend That Only Look Hard to Re-Create

If you want a bold manicure but the stiletto shape is just a little too extra for you, then consider coffin nails a perfect compromise. The style, which looks like an oval mani with a square tip, has won loads of fans (such as Kylie Jenner) due to its versatility and simplicity to re-create.

Perhaps this style sounds familiar to you but by another name. That's because the mani can also be referred to as ballerina nails. In fact, that's what Miss Pop, an NYC-based nail artist, calls the design. Since the sides of the tip are rounded off, Miss Pop says, the finished look is "soft and chic, like a ballet slipper."

What's more, Miss Pop says that coffin nails flatter fingers of all shapes and sizes, since the style is tapered at the ends. This creates an effect that thins and elongates your hands. Although coffin nails may look high-maintenance, the claws are deceptively easy to maintain. According to Miss Pop, "Since the ballet shape does not file off the sides completely, like the stiletto [mani does], this nail does not break as easily."

Read on for Miss Pop's step-by-step tips on how to re-create this crazy-easy trend at home.

