 Skip Nav
Beauty Trends
These Are the Top 10 Summer Haircut Trends According to Pros
Braids
Genius Braiding Tips For Black Women Who Travel
Tattoos
15 Tiny Evil Eye Tattoo Ideas to Ward Off Misfortune
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
7 Tips You Need to Know Before Trying This Buzzy Hair-Removal Method

In the arena of hair removal, what's your choice weapon? For some, the preferred method is the razor. For others, waxing. For the permanent deal (and the brave), lasering. And then, there are those for team epilator — aka my secret to the silky, hairless skin of my dreams.

Long story short, the epilator is a device made of spinning tweezers that pluck hair from the root. It's also what my brother refers to as a "torture device" (which I can't exactly deny . . . ). Epilating may seem daunting at first, but with practice and a handy bible of tips, you'll be set for smooth legs and beyond.

Related
How the Hell to Get Hair Off of Your Upper Lip

Personally, I'm pro-epilating because I find that my hairs grow back at a slower rate, and it ensures a much more thorough removal. Some epilators can tweeze hairs that are less than a millimeter in length (my current one can handle strands as small as 0.5 mm). Back when I was shaving, I literally found myself resorting to my trusty razor-and-cream combo every day, mainly because stubble is the bane of my existence. While shaving merely removes hair from the skin surface, epilating grips hair directly from the root to prevent the inevitable stubble and pesky ingrown hairs — that is, if you are epilating correctly.

Now, the money question: does epilating hurt? Everyone's pain tolerance varies, but speaking as a weakling who has yet to summon the courage to even get a bikini wax, I did not find the pain to be of the blood-curdling, horror-movie-scream variety. Yes, it hurts in the beginning — and to be fair, it still does a little now — but your skin and hair follicles adjust to the tweezing sensation over time. That being said, I'm still about the epilating life because my sensitive soul just cannot handle waxing or lasering. Maybe one day!

Keep reading for the scoop on everything epilating.

Choose between wet or dry epilators.
Exfoliate beforehand.
Shave and trim hair, if necessary.
Hold skin taut.
Go against the grain.
Moisturize afterward.
Have patience.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Beauty TipsBody CareHair RemovalSummer BeautySkin Care
Join The Conversation
Tattoos
30 Meaningful Tattoos in Spanish You'll Want Immediately
by Marina Liao
Sugar Skull Tattoo Inspiration
Tattoos
25 Meaningful Sugar Skull Tattoos You'll Want to Get Immediately
by Macy Daniela Martin
Que Sera Sera Tattoos
Tattoos
18 "Que Será, Será" Tattoos That'll Have You Saying, "F*ck It, I'm Doing It"
by Celia Fernandez
DIY Latina Beauty Remedies
DIY Beauty
11 DIY Beauty Remedies Your Grandma Always Talked About That Actually Work
by Arianna Davis
Friendship Tattoos in Spanish
Tattoos
8 Spanish Friendship Tattoos You Need to Get With Your Bestie Right Now
by Celia Fernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds