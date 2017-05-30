5/30/17 5/30/17 POPSUGAR Beauty Jennifer Lopez What Highlighter Does Jennifer Lopez Use? Found: The Highlighter That Will Make You Glow Like Jennifer Lopez May 30, 2017 by Emily Orofino 834 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. If there's one celebrity who's inspired us to take our highlighting game to new heights, it's Jennifer Lopez. Her cheekbones are always glimmering to perfection — almost as if there's someone carrying around a spotlight and shining it on her at all times. (We'd pay to have that job!) Thankfully, her go-to makeup artist, Mary Phillips, divulged her top illuminator choice for her client. According to Lipstick.com, Phillips dabs L'Oréal True Match Lumi Liquid Glow Illuminator ($13) on J Lo, only using powder on areas of her skin that tend to get a little shiny. That's right: the ultimate red carpet glow is available at your local drugstore . . . we're wowed, too. But the reason the singer always looks extradewy is because of a clever beauty trick Phillips uses as her last step. "I put a cream moisturizer on a blush brush and 'wand' it over skin after I've applied powder," she divulged. "It helps the makeup sink into skin so it looks like skin — instead of sitting on top of the face and looking like makeup." Pure genius — we're definitely testing out this trick on date night. Read on to shop Jennifer's products! Shop Brands L'Oreal · Saint Laurent Image Source: Instagram user 1maryphillips L'Oréal True Match Lumi Liquid Glow Illuminator L'Oréal True Match Lumi Liquid Glow Illuminator ($13) L'Oreal True Match Lumi Liquid Glow Illuminator $12.99 from Ulta Buy Now See more L'Oreal Makeup Giorgio Armani Cheek Fabric Blush Giorgio Armani Cheek Fabric Blush ($48) Giorgio Armani Cheek Fabric Blush $48 from shop.nordstrom.com Buy Now Yves Saint Laurent Les Sahariennes Bronzing Stones Yves Saint Laurent Les Sahariennes Bronzing Stones in Sunstone ($55) Saint Laurent LES SAHARIENNES Bronzing Stones Sun-Kissed Glow Creator $55 from Sephora Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Face Makeup Share this post Beauty TipsL'Oreal ParisBeauty ShoppingCelebrity MakeupJennifer LopezCelebrity Beauty