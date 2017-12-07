5 Things to Consider Before Getting Your Brows on Fleek With Microblading

Since Vine-sensation-turned-beauty-mogul Kayla Newman uttered the phrase "eyebrows on fleek," we've all been in a frenzy to achieve our best brows. Given the popularity of trends like ponytail and braided brows, it's no surprise that we're all using whatever means we can to achieve our fullest brows yet. If you're considering getting your brows microbladed, read on for five things I wish I'd known before undergoing the process.

You Have the Wrong Skin Type

One of the biggest downsides of getting your brows microbladed is that no matter how great your technician is, your results are dependent on how receptive your skin type is to the pigment used. While dry skin types tend to have realistic-looking, longer-lasting results, people with oily skin can't expect the same. The sebum in oily skin disperses the pigment, meaning you lose the desired look of fine hair strokes over time. By the end of the two-week healing process, my brows had lost their defined strokes and looked more like I'd filled them in with a powder.

It's Not Painless

While it doesn't equal to the pain of an actual tattoo, getting your brows microbladed definitely isn't painless. Although there is a numbing cream applied to lessen the pain, you only feel its effects after the initial round of strokes have been bladed. Once the first round of cuts have been made into your skin, another layer of numbing cream is applied, which then absorbs into the microcuts and gives you some much-needed relief. The pain itself is comparable to eyebrow threading, so if you've survived a threading session, microblading might be a breeze in the park for you.

ADVERTISEMENT

Results Vary

One thing the Instagram before-and-afters don't tell you is that your brows won't take their final form for another 10 to 14 days. I personally loved my brows best during the five-day period immediately following the microblading and didn't realize how much the healing process affects the final look. Getting your brows wet during the first 10 days of healing can not only cause infection, but it can also dilute the ink and encourage it to spread, ruining the perfectly precise strokes. After the microblading initially darkens the first few days, the healed skin will then force the damaged layers to shed, and due to how shallow the strokes are, the shedding can sometimes take flakes of pigment with it.

It Takes More Than One Session

Although the microblading process itself only takes about half an hour from beginning to end, you'll need a follow-up session around six weeks after the initial session to fill in any gaps and perfect the shape of your brows. Think of the second session as your opportunity to right the wrongs of the first; be as specific as possible about what you do and don't like because this is your best shot at correcting it.

You Might Scar

Unsurprisingly, microblading can cause scarring and fallout. Consider how well or how badly your skin scars before choosing to try microblading, because the minor cuts can leave micro scars that could affect future brow growth. Additionally, you will experience some minor hair loss from your brows during the healing process.