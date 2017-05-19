 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
If a Product Is "Natural," Is It Safe For Pregnant Women? We Uncover the Truth!

What Makeup Is Safe During Pregnancy?

If a Product Is "Natural," Is It Safe For Pregnant Women? We Uncover the Truth!

Once I got a positive pregnancy test, I quickly discovered that in addition to brainstorming baby names, I'd have to memorize a complicated list of dos and don'ts.

I took stock of what needed to change. Obviously, no more booze. But there were also subtle changes to make. I had to start asking waiters if the cheese on the menu was pasteurized and began googling mercury levels in different types of fish at the grocery store. Thankfully, my doctor gave me a handy "welcome to pregnancy" book, which listed out what types of foods, exercise, and medicines were safe, but one thing was missing: cosmetics. There was no direction on safe makeup and other personal care products. I had heard from friends who already had kids that some ingredients could be harmful to the baby. So I decided to make this my mom-to-be homework assignment. Here's what I learned.

Related
Refresh Your Entire Beauty Routine With This 30-Day Detox Challenge

Problems can include low birth weight and preterm birth.

"We should avoid risky ingredients at all stages of our lives; however, pregnancy may be a period in which women should be particularly careful," expert Nneka Leiba told me. She is the director of healthy living science for the Environmental Working Group. Exposure to toxic chemicals before conception and during pregnancy can have significant and long-lasting effects on reproductive health, according to both the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Society for Reproductive Medicine. Problems can include infertility, low birth weight, and preterm birth — the last two are relevant to expecting mothers. And if you're thinking of getting pregnant soon, it's still a good idea to start cleaning up your beauty routine.

Where to start? Any ingredient considered an "endocrine disruptor" should be off limits. These can interfere with our body's normal hormone functions. (EWG puts out a Dirty Dozen list of 12 endocrine disruptors to avoid.) Note that it's common for endocrine disruptors like phthalates to be categorized under "fragrance" or "parfum" on labels, so fragrance-free is the way to go.

In addition, you should avoid antiaging products with vitamin A, since too much could potentially lead to birth defects. Skin-lightning products are also no good, because they can interfere with the development of a fetus's skin. And it's important to talk to you ob-gyn about any prescription acne or skincare items you used before you got pregnant, as the FDA classifies some prescription as unsafe for a growing fetus. This can be a lot to keep track of. So here's how these no-go chemicals often show up on ingredient labels:

Avoid

  • Retinyl palmitate and Retinol (vitamin A)
  • Phthalates
  • Parabens
  • Dibutyl phthalate
  • Triclosan
  • BP-3
  • Bisphenol A (BPA)
  • BHA and BHT
  • Dioxin
  • Oxybenzone
  • Ethanolamines (MEA/DEA/TEA)
  • Diazolidinyl urea
  • Phenylmercuric salts, acetate, nitrate
  • Hydroquinone or glutathione
  • Fragrance/parfum

One thing I noticed in my quest to clean up my vanity: many safe-looking products contain "natural fragrance." I asked Leiba if these were indeed safe. She explained that there is no legal definition for "natural." And even if a product is 100 percent natural, that does not mean it's safe. Think about it: poison ivy is technically natural. But would you rub it on your skin?

Remember that words like "organic," "natural," and "pure" mean absolutely nothing legally.

"There are many natural elements that are known to negatively affect our health," she said. And Leiba believes there's reason to be weary of natural fragrance specifically. She explained: "A company that used 'natural fragrance' on its products has chosen to keep the specific ingredients in the fragrance mixture from you. Whether natural or not, a consumer cannot make an informed decision about what to buy if ingredients are kept a secret." In this case, ignorance is not bliss.

With all that in mind, I now read the ingredient list and look for these keywords when buying cosmetics as a pregnant lady. Again, remember that words like "organic," "natural," and "pure" mean absolutely nothing legally.

Look For

  • Fragrance-free
  • BPA-free
  • No parabens
  • No phthalates
  • No DEA

Based on my experience, the following brands often have products that are safe to use. It's also a good idea to check individual products on EWG's Skin Deep Database before making the switch. Keep reading to see what's in my beauty bag now that I have a baby on the way.

Shop Brands
Juice Beauty · Kjaer Weis · RMS Beauty · BeautyCounter · Ilia · W3ll People · Mineral Fusion · First Aid Beauty · Dr. Bronner's
Image Source: Stocksnap / Pexels
Product Credit: Achro Top, Jenni Kayne Pants, Theresa M Lee Ring, Delfina Delettrez Bracelet
1 BeautyCounter
BeautyCounter

BeautyCounter The Collection ($525)

2 Ilia
Ilia

Ilia Tinted Lip Conditioner Set ($28)

3 W3ll People
W3ll People

W3ll People Beauty Basics Kit ($38)

4 Juice Beauty
Juice Beauty

Juice Beauty Stem Cellular CC Cream ($39)

5 Kjaer Weis
Kjaer Weis

Kjaer Weis Mascara ($38)

6 RMS Beauty
RMS Beauty

RMS Beauty UnCover Up ($36)

7 Mineral Fusion
Mineral Fusion

Mineral Fusion Eye Shadow Trio – Fragile ($20)

8 First Aid Beauty
First Aid Beauty

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Lip Therapy ($12)

9 John Masters
John Masters

John Masters Organics Shampoo for Normal Hair, Lavender Rosemary, 8 Fluid Ounce ($15)

10 Dr. Bronner's
Dr. Bronner's

Dr. Bronner's Pure-Castile Soap ($16)

Personal EssayBeauty EssayBeauty ShoppingPregnancyNatural BeautyMakeup
Shop Story
Read Story
Juice Beauty
Stem Cellular CC Cream
from Credo
$39
Kjaer Weis
Mascara
from REVOLVE
$38
RMS Beauty
UnCover Up
from REVOLVE
$36
BeautyCounter
The Collection
from BeautyCounter
$525
Ilia
Tinted Lip Conditioner Set
from Anthropologie
$28
W3ll People
Beauty Basics Kit
from Target
$37.99
Mineral Fusion
Eye Shadow Trio – Fragile – 0.1 oz.
from Amazon.com
$26.99 $19.50
First Aid Beauty
Ultra Repair Lip Therapy
from DERMSTORE
$12
Dr. Bronner's
Magic Soaps Pure-Castile Soap, 18-in-1 Hemp Unscented Baby Mild, 32-Ounce Bottle
from Amazon.com
$15.99
Amazon.com
John Master Organics Shampoo for Normal Hair, Lavender Rosemary, 8 Fluid Ounce
from Amazon.com
$15
Shop More
Dr. Bronner's Bath & Body SHOP MORE
Dr. Bronner's
Organic Rose Castile Liquid Soap by 16oz Liquid Soap)
from Smallflower
$10.99
Dr. Bronner's
Baby Unscented Castile Liquid Soap by 16floz Liquid Soap)
from Smallflower
$10.99
Dr. Bronner's
Baby Unscented Castile Bar Soap by 5oz Bar)
from Smallflower
$4.69
Dr. Bronner's
Lavender Castile Liquid Soap by 16floz Liquid Soap)
from Smallflower
$9.89
Dr. Bronner's
Sugar Lavender Organic Pump Soap by 12oz Liquid Soap)
from Smallflower
$8.99
Mineral Fusion Eye Shadow SHOP MORE
Mineral Fusion
Eye Shadow Trio - Diversity
from DERMSTORE
$26.99
Mineral Fusion
Eye Shadow Trio - Fragile
from DERMSTORE
$26.99
Mineral Fusion
Eye Shadow - Prism
from DERMSTORE
$16.99
Mineral Fusion
Eye Shadow - Raw
from DERMSTORE
$16.99
Mineral Fusion
Eye Shadow Trio
from DERMSTORE
$26.99
W3ll People Makeup Sets SHOP MORE
W3ll People
Beauty Basics Kit
from Target
$37.99
W3ll People
Realist Invisible Setting Powder
from Credo
$22
W3ll People
Realist Invisible Setting Powder
from Anthropologie
$22
W3ll People
Fall and Winter Color Pop Lip + Cheek Set
from Target
$58
W3ll People
Bio Brightener Invisible Powder
from Anthropologie
$22
First Aid Beauty Lip Products AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
mrscocowyse
pipmegan
pamhetlinger
weekendwishing
Ilia Lipstick AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
styleofsam
bohochiccafe
theblondielocks
kristinadoes
RMS Beauty Makeup AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
simplyandreea
MelissaWoodHealth
karlajordan33
MelissaWoodHealth
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds