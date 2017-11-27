This 1 Natural Cosmetic Treatment Might Eventually Replace Botox

Sometimes a skin care treatment seems like a scam. It's too good to be true, right? I promise that is not the case when it comes to microcurrent facials. This is actually an old-school holistic technique that's been taking off with influencers and celebrities thanks to its antiaging properties. Just search #microcurrentfacial on Instagram, and you'll see what I mean!

The service — which I'll get into more depth later — involves sending microcurrent energy into your skin via a machine to stimulate cell repair. It's gentle and relaxing, it has zero downtime, and there are no chemicals involved. So for someone who is saying no-tox to Botox (like me!) and wants to get their skin in top shape, it's a fantastic alternative to what the derms do with needles in their office.

To get the scoop on this hot service, I visited esthetician Shamara Bondaroff, founder of SB Skin (where the only facial on the menu is a microcurrent one). She tested the service on my skin — and I loved the glowing results. Keep reading to learn more about what it is, why it works, and how it can wean you off of fillers. You may even spy some familiar faces ahead (like Hannah Bronfman, who tested the service here).