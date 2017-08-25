8 Nude Lipsticks That Kim Kardashian Actually Wears

Kim Kardashian has many signature aspects to her now-iconic look: her lush lashes, her chiseled cheekbones, and (of course) her plump posterior. But anyone hoping to re-create her beauty style would be remiss if they skipped her go-to nude lip. Practically 90 percent of the time, Kim eschews classic reds or vampier tones, instead opting to step out wearing a muted blush tone on her pucker.

Her long-time makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic recently took to the Kim Kardashian app to share his favorite shades. "Everyone knows I love a nude lip," he confessed. "It's been a signature of mine since I started doing makeup and the same goes for Kim! No one rocks a nude like her."

He added, "There is something very sexy and subtle about a nude lip but it has to be the right shade and texture." Dedivanovic explained that he usually mixes several shades together to achieve the right hue. "Kim used to call me the mix master," he joked.

In addition to three of Dedivanovic's top picks, we dug up five more. After all, if you're a big fan of Kim (and her makeup style) like we are, you'll likely want to purchase the exact same products that she's used on her pout! Read on to see eight colors she's actually worn IRL.