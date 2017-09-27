 Skip Nav

What Perfume Did Kate Middleton Wear on Her Wedding Day?

The 1 Floral Scent Both Kate Middleton and Princess Diana Wore For Their Weddings


Image Source: Getty

To paraphrase The Devil Wears Prada, florals for a Spring wedding may not exactly be groundbreaking, but, according to Marie Claire UK, the scent has been good enough for the past two royal weddings. As it turns out, both Princess Diana and Kate Middleton both reached for two different (and extremely luxurious) flower fragrances.

When Princes Diana walked down the aisle to marry Prince Charles on July 29, 1981, millions of people watched. So it would make sense that the 20-year-old, who has reportedly only been on 12 dates with her future husband, would get a little nervous. As legend has it, Princess Diana was so shaky that she spilled her perfume, Quelques Fleurs by Houbigant Paris ($190), all over herself — and her now-famous dress.

The scent, which was supposedly her go-to, can still be purchased today — but it sounds almost too extravagant to spray. That's because one ounce of Quelques Fleurs is made up of around 15,000 flowers. The florals in question are rose, orange blossom, and lily of the valley. (Remember that last ingredient!)

ADVERTISEMENT

When Kate Middleton became a Duchess on April 29, 2011, she chose a softer, more tropical tone. As per usual with any beauty product Kate Middleton uses, Illuminum's White Gardenia Petals sold out pretty much instantly once it was revealed to be the royal wedding fragrance.

Perhaps this choice included a small nod to Kate's late mother-in-law, as it carries a top note of lily. Brides-to-be: guess it's time to stock up on lily?

Shop Brands
Houbigant Paris
Image Source: Getty / BEN STANSALL
Houbigant Paris
Quelques Fleurs L'Original Vaporisateur Eau De Parfum
$100
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Houbigant Paris Fragrances
Wedding BeautyRoyalsKate MiddletonPrincess DianaBeauty ProductsPerfumeCelebrity Beauty
Shop Story
Read Story
Houbigant Paris
Quelques Fleurs L'Original Vaporisateur Eau De Parfum
from Nordstrom
$100
Shop More
Houbigant Paris Fragrances SHOP MORE
Houbigant Paris
Quelques Fleurs L'Original Eau de Parfum, 0.5 oz./ 15 mL
from Neiman Marcus
$240
Houbigant Paris
Quelques Fleurs Jardin Secret Eau de Parfum, 3.4 oz./ 100 mL
from Neiman Marcus
$190
Houbigant Paris
Quelques Fleurs L'Original Body Crème
from Neiman Marcus
$135
Houbigant Paris
Quelques Fleurs L'Original Fragrance Set
from Neiman Marcus
$190
Houbigant Paris
Quelques Fleurs L'Original Eau de Parfum, 1.0 oz./ 30 mL
from Neiman Marcus
$100
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds