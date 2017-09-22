Is Retinol the Answer to All of Your Complexion Concerns?

To many skin care-obsessed women, retinol is considered liquid gold. It's known as a superb antiaging product because of its ability to decrease fine lines and wrinkles, but this ingredient can actually do much more. A great retinol product will plump and smooth while improving skin's elasticity, stimulating collagen, exfoliating, and evening its tone. Retinol also goes a long way in preventing and erasing sun damage.

There are two routes you can take when it comes to incorporating retinol into your regimen. It can be purchased over the counter or prescribed by a doctor. I spoke to a few skin care experts to break down everything you need to know about this quasi-miracle ingredient so you can figure out which route and products might be the best for you.