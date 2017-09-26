16 Reasons Beauty Girls Are Obsessed With Fall

Summer is superb, Spring is beautiful, and Winter is festive, but beauty girls know better than anyone that Fall is straight up magical. When the leaves begin to change, most people start gearing up for horror movies and Halloween, but makeup addicts head straight for Sephora. From vampy lip colors to comforting candles, reasons the beauty-obsessed count Fall as their favorite season abound!

So grab a pumpkin spice latte and check out our list of reasons Autumn is the best season for beauty — after reading, you won't be able to deny your excitement for the next few months.