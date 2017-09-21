We Are Effing Obsessed With These Glittery Beauty Looks From Unicorn Carnival

If you thought that unicorn hair and makeup was just a passing fad, then you're mistaken. The mythical trend has become a lifestyle, and the second annual Unicorn Carnival held at the Coney Island Art Walls is proof.

The event was brought to life by Winky Lux, the kitschy makeup brand responsible for creating some of our favorite iridescent makeup products (we're looking at you, Unicorn Tears lip gloss). So it's extremely fitting that Winky Lux would gather all the magical creatures of Brooklyn for a day dedicated to flaunting enchanting beauty looks.

We spotted some real-life unicorns decked out in glitter, gemstones, and highlighter galore, further confirming that "unicorn" isn't just a trend: it's a way of life. Don't believe us? Check out the awesome styles ahead.