9 Eye Makeup Looks That Are Fabulous, Not Frosty

Full disclosure: in middle school, I wore nothing but white eye shadow for a year straight. As an incredibly unsavvy beauty lover, my 13-year-old self somehow confused smearing iridescent white powder over my eyelids for a trendy makeup technique. Alas, I was mistaken. Shout-out to the friend who (somewhat) kindly informed me that I looked ridiculous and told me to buy a real eye shadow palette.

So you can imagine my apprehension at one of the top Winter trends: icy eye makeup. This style emulates Queen Elsa and her beauty by layering blue, gray, and yes, white pigments. It can be intimidating to try a look that could appear dated so easily, but thankfully, we're not on our own.

To make sure that this look turns out sophisticated, clean, and festive, we're turning to the pros: beauty vloggers on YouTube. Whether you're looking for a bright and bold or soft and shimmery style, these tutorials make it easy to customize your Winter look.