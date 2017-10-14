 Skip Nav
Holiday Beauty
See EVERY Product in the Fenty Beauty Galaxy Collection Up Close and Personal
Beauty News
What You Should Smell Like, According to Your Zodiac Sign
Urban Decay
If You Own These 12 Products, You're a True Urban Decay Junkie

Woman Scares Boyfriend With Her Halloween Makeup

Watch This Woman's Boyfriend Lose His Sh*t Over Her Creepy Halloween Makeup

The sewn-together look is a classic feat of Halloween special effects makeup. When beauty junkies use liquid latex and face paint to make their lips appear threaded together, it's usually pretty impressive. Maybe too impressive, as one UK woman just found out.

In the video above, Natalie Weaver had just tried the spooktacular style herself and promptly decided to show her boyfriend. Before playing the prank, Natalie turned the camera on herself to show off the disturbingly realistic design. Seriously, watching Natalie trying to talk through sewn-shut lips will make you cringe a lot.

When Natalie surprised her boyfriend, Stephen Hall, just as he was about to go to sleep, she delivered an Oscar-award winning performance, shrieking, "My face!" You'll have to watch the above video to see exactly how Stephen responded, but we'll just say – this is the stuff nightmares are made of.

Although Natalie's prank had Stephen screaming in terror, it seems as though he's gotten over it. Guess love really does conquer all!

Join the conversation
SFXHalloween BeautyFall BeautyBeauty NewsFallHalloweenMakeup
Victoria Beckham
by Kristina Rodulfo
MAC Makeup Artist Halloween Costume Ideas | 2017
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
Sephora Mini Madness Sale on Mini Travel Kits October 2017
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
Hobby Lobby Halloween Decor 2017
Affordable Decor
by Kate McKenna
Nostril Hair Extensions
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds