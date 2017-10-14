Watch This Woman's Boyfriend Lose His Sh*t Over Her Creepy Halloween Makeup

The sewn-together look is a classic feat of Halloween special effects makeup. When beauty junkies use liquid latex and face paint to make their lips appear threaded together, it's usually pretty impressive. Maybe too impressive, as one UK woman just found out.

In the video above, Natalie Weaver had just tried the spooktacular style herself and promptly decided to show her boyfriend. Before playing the prank, Natalie turned the camera on herself to show off the disturbingly realistic design. Seriously, watching Natalie trying to talk through sewn-shut lips will make you cringe a lot.

When Natalie surprised her boyfriend, Stephen Hall, just as he was about to go to sleep, she delivered an Oscar-award winning performance, shrieking, "My face!" You'll have to watch the above video to see exactly how Stephen responded, but we'll just say – this is the stuff nightmares are made of.

Although Natalie's prank had Stephen screaming in terror, it seems as though he's gotten over it. Guess love really does conquer all!