You're Going to Geek Out Over These Wonder Woman Makeup Brushes

For beauty junkies who have been waiting for a Wonder Woman film since they were little kids, the new movie and Luxie Wonder Woman Face Brush Set are going to completely blow you away. The collaboration between Warner Brothers and the cruelty-free brush brand combines a massively cool character with some awesome makeup tools.

The set includes five brushes outfitted with metallic red handles, featuring the hero's iconic "W" symbol in gold on a blue background. Purchasing the limited-edition set will also get you a bronze, logo-encrusted compact mirror, so you can check up on your super makeup throughout the day.

Although drugstore brands have come out with superhero makeup brushes in the past, they frequently aren't as soft as their plainer counterparts. Fortunately, Luxie has created real tools that will flawlessly blend your makeup while inspiring you to channel your inner warrior princess. Although the set is a little pricey ($95), most Luxie brushes will run you about $20 apiece, making this set a cost-effective choice.

Hopefully these brushes will inspire you to feel just as strong, fearless, and beautiful as Wonder Woman herself. Read on to see all the items included in the set, and get ready to shop it when it launches on May 24 at 12 a.m. ET.