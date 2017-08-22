 Skip Nav
These Are the 10 Most Instagrammable Beauty Trends of Summer 2017
Celebrate the Solar Eclipse With These 6 Lunar Products
10 Makeup Mistakes You Need to Stop Making at the Office
The Secret to Zendaya's Poppin' Highlight Is This $5 Drugstore Product

Zendaya is openly a DIY beauty girl. She does her own makeup for red carpets and in general doesn't care what people think. Even as her star power grows, she stays down to earth, favoring one classic drugstore product: Aquaphor.

"So, I'm gonna let you in on what's making me hella happy lately. First up?! The ridiculously useful, fabulous, versatile Aquaphor!!! Here are all the ways I use it, from head to toe," she said on her new app.

We learned that the do-it-all balm helps her with everything from her flawless highlighter to her bold brows. Keep reading!

Zendaya Sets the Record Straight About Cultural Appropriation and Braids

